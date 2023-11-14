Malaika Arora Is The Whole 'Diwali Dhamaka' In A Rs 2 Lakh ITRH Crystal Gown

Malaika Is The "Diwali Dhamaka" In A Crystal-Encrusted Rs.2.10 Lacs Gown

Malaika Arora's bold and daring looks have always had an impact on the audience. Her fans and followers love her a tad bit more for her stunning closet choices that are the right blend of sassy and chic. Setting the glam bar higher this Diwali, the actress wore a crystal gown from the clothing brand ITRH which cost Rs.2.10 lakhs as per the brand's website for an episode of the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The backless gown featured a halter neckline with a bodycon fit that accentuated Malaika's well-toned body. The beads sparkled like stars and added festive glam to the nude palette gown. For accessories, Malaika wore a pair of studded gold bracelets and golden heels. Her glamorous makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes, shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours, and muted-toned matte lip colour.

Also Read: When It Is Halloween But Malaika Arora's Rs 3.07 Lakh Skeletal Black Sheer Dress Has A Red Carpet Gala To Go To

Malaika Arora's embellished gowns have gotten us go gaga in the past as well. Her blue-toned gown from clothing brand Jean-Louis Sabaji was a sight to behold indeed. The nude-coloured bodycon outfit showcased embellished beadwork and patterns in shimmery blue throughout the outfit. The sleeveless ensemble even featured a structured pattern at one of the shoulders which added a dramatic effect to the look. Malaika accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings and pointed heels. Her makeup was equally glam with smokey eyes, a lot of shimmer, well-defined highlights, and glossy lip colour.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Gold Three-Piece Set Is A Shining Example Of Unconventional Festive Fashion

Malaika Arora's black and white one-shoulder gown from the clothing brand Gaffe is hard to miss or forget. The stylishly chic floor-sweeping outfit had a body-hugging silhouette and a white cape-like trail that followed adding a dramatic edge to the two-toned outfit. Open tresses and shimmery glam makeup were all that was needed for Malaika to complete her stylish look.

Malaika Arora's exquisite gowns have a special place in our hearts.

Also Read: When Malaika Arora Wears A White Cutout Gown, There's Nowhere Else To Look Than At Her