"Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal 2.0": BJP Posts Chandigarh Mansion Photo

The 'sheeshmahal' row is back.

The narrative the BJP used to good effect in the Delhi election eight months ago - accusing rival Arvind Kejriwal of having misused Rs 45 crore of taxpayers' money - resurfaced after the former shared an aerial photograph of a lavish bungalow it said was in Chandigarh's Sector 2 and allotted to Kejriwal.

The "7-star bungalow", which is reportedly spread over two acres, was allotted by the Punjab government, which is controlled by Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP declared in its post.

"The man who pretended to be the 'common man' has had another grand 'sheeshmahal' built..." BJP Delhi said on X, "After the Delhi 'sheeshmahal' was vacated, Punjab's 'Super Chief Minister' Arvind Kejriwalji has had an even more splendid 'sheeshmahal' built in Punjab..."

The photo was also posted 20 minutes earlier on X by the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, whose relations with Kejriwal and the party remain decidedly frosty following allegations in May last year.

That was over her accusing Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's aide, of having physically assaulted her.

Maliwal also accused the Punjab government of being engaged in "serving one man".

"Yesterday, he (Kejriwal) boarded a government helicopter right from in front of his house for Ambala, and then from Ambala, the Punjab government's private jet took him to Gujarat for party work..."

The photo shared by Delhi BJP and Maliwal showed the 'sheeshmahal' built on a corner plot and in the centre of a large expanse of trees and manicured gardens, in an otherwise deserted expanse of land.

Neither Kejriwal nor the AAP have responded as yet.

Earlier this month the Delhi government confirmed plans to convert the 'sheeshmahal' in the national capital - at 6, Flag Staff Road, into a guest house, complete with an in-house cafeteria.

The 'sheehsmahal' in Delhi that was at the centre of corruption claims against Kejriwal.

While campaigning for the election, and after winning it, the BJP bragged it would turn it into a 'museum', a gross addition to the city's tourist highlights. "We will include 'sheeshmahal' on the circuit," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared, "We will sell tickets and show people..."

Kejriwal and the AAP were thumped in the February election, losing control of the Delhi government for the first time in over a decade. The party that won 60+ seats (of 70) in 2015 and 2020, managed only 22, crowned by the ignominy of Kejriwal, a three-time MLA, losing his seat.

The 'sheeshmahal' controversy was widely seen as a key reason for the AAP's defeat, with the BJP hammering Arvind Kejriwal and his party over the alleged corruption.

An October 2024 Central Public Works Department report highlighted 'luxurious renovations' and 'installation of high-end appliances'. After that the central government ordered a probe and directed the CPWD to inquire into other allegations - that building norms were violated to construct the bungalow.

