Rs 70 Lakh Fireworks, Grand Decor: Wedding Video Of BJP MLA Golu Shukla's Son Viral

The wedding of Anjanesh Shukla, son of BJP MLA Golu Shukla, in Indore has drawn wide attention on social media, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about events of the year. Videos from the ceremony have circulated widely on X and other platforms, where users are stunned to see the scale and visual spectacle of the celebrations and are questioning the expenses. The wedding venue had an elaborate decor, saw large gathering and a high-profile guest list. One video claims Rs 70 lakh were spent just on fireworks.

Unlike modern, minimalist wedding setups, the venue was designed around a distinctly religious theme, featuring idols of Hindu deities throughout the premises. Lord Shiva occupied the central position on the main stage, before which the varmala ceremony took place.

While Anjanesh chose sherwani decorated with heavy embroidery work for his special day, the bride Simar was dressed in traditional attire. The bride's outfit was designed by Rimple & Harpreet.

One of the key highlights of the celebrations was a large-scale fireworks display that followed the varmala ceremony. Guests gathered to watch as fireworks lit up the night sky, turning the moment into a visual centrepiece of the wedding. Clips of the fireworks were among the most widely shared visuals from the event.

Another video shows the bride and groom performing exchanging garlands before the presiding deity at Khajrana temple in Indore, an area that is out of bounds for everyone.

The video of the wedding has also been shared by Anjanesh brother Rudraksh Shukla. While some of his followers gave congratulated the couple, others have slammed the extravagant event, saying public money was wasted.

"The Rs 70 lakh were taxpayers' money," read one of the comments. "Why only small businessmen are exposed? Why isn't the income tax department sparing people like him?" questioned another user.

The MLA's family has not yet reacted to the claims being made in the videos.

Many BJP as well as Congress leaders attended the wedding and blessed the couple.