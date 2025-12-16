MLA's Son, Bride Exchange Garlands In Restricted Area Of Indore Temple

The family of BJP MLA Golu Shukla is once again at the centre of controversy, this time over an incident at Indore's most-revered religious site, the Khajrana Ganesh Temple. Despite long-standing restrictions that prohibit devotees from entering the sanctum sanctorum, the MLA's son and daughter-in-law were filmed standing there, exchanging garlands before the idol of Lord Ganesha.

On December 12, a day after the wedding of MLA Shukla's eldest son, Anjanesh Shukla, to Simran, the daughter of a businessman, the couple visited the Khajrana Ganesh Temple for 'darshan', where they not only entered the sanctum sanctorum but also performed a garland-exchanging ritual inside the restricted area. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Entry into the sanctum sanctorum at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple has been banned for ordinary devotees since the COVID-19 pandemic to manage crowds and preserve the sanctity of the shrine.

The episode has drawn further attention because the wedding itself had already been surrounded by controversy due to its extravagant scale. Several senior political leaders attended the ceremony of the Indore-3 MLA's son, and sources said crores of rupees were spent on the celebrations, with Rs 70 lakh set aside for the fireworks display alone.

This is not the first time the Shukla family has courted controversy at religious sites. In July, the MLA's younger son, Rudraksh Shukla, allegedly forced his way into the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. When temple employee Ashish Dubey tried to stop him, Rudraksh allegedly threatened him. The MLA was also in the temple when this happened.

In April, Rudraksh and his companions reached Mata Tekri in Dewas and allegedly got into a dispute with the priest over opening the temple doors late at night for 'darshan'. The priest later filed a police complaint, alleging assault and threats. The matter was settled only after Rudraksh issued an apology.

