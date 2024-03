2 Arrested Over Indore Temple Tragedy That Killed 36 In March Last Year

Roof of a stepwell (bavdi) in Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple collapsed Ram Navami last year

Two accused persons in the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple tragedy in Indore in Madhya Pradesh that took place on March 30 last year were arrested today, a police official said.

The floor of the temple, which was constructed after covering a huge stepwell, caved in during Ram Navami celebrations last year, killing 36 persons, including 21 women and two children.

The temple trust's president Sevaram Galani and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani were held on Friday under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the official said.

Asked about the police not having taken any action against civic officials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Meena said the probe was underway and it will also cover the points of the magisterial inquiry.

"We have written to the departments concerned seeking some information from them. After getting it impartial action will be taken on the basis of evidence," the DCP said.

Incidentally, on January 19, Madhya Pradesh High Court expressed displeasure over the incomplete investigation and had directed the police to conclude it before the first anniversary of the tragedy.



