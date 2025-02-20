"Will Make Sheeshmahal A Museum": Delhi Chief Minister-Elect Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister-elect Rekha Gupta, who will take the oath of office today, has vowed to turn the former official residence of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - which the BJP calls 'Sheeshmahal' - a museum. Speaking to NDTV, Ms Gupta also assured to fulfill all the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will make Sheeshmahal a museum...We will also fulfill all the promises PM Modi made. I thank him for choosing me for this position," she said.

BJP has been attacking Mr Kejriwal over the renovation of the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in the national capital. The reconstructed bungalow, an extravagant residence sprawling over 40,000 square yards, served as Mr Kejriwal's official residence from 2015 until October 2024. He vacated the premises after resigning as Chief Minister under intense political scrutiny from the BJP.

A Central Public Works Department (CPWD) report, released in October 2024, highlighted luxurious renovations and high-end appliances installed at the bungalow. Following this, the Centre ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the 'Sheeshmahal' last week and directed the CPWD to conduct a detailed inquiry into allegations that building norms were violated to construct the bungalow.

Rekha Gupta: BJP's 4th Delhi Chief Minister

Ms Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari in the assembly elections, will be sworn in today at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila ground in Delhi. She will be the fourth Chief Minister from the BJP in Delhi and also only the fourth woman to hold the position in the national capital.

Ms Gupta was chosen as the Chief Minister at a BJP legislature party meeting last evening. Shortly after, she met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and staked a claim to form the government. Delhi will have six cabinet ministers - Parvesh Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Initially, there were talks of 'giant-slayer' Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister, Sahib Singh Verma, getting the top position. Mr Verma defeated Mr Kejriwal by over 4,000 votes in the New Delhi assembly constituency. However, as Ms Gupta's name was announced, she clarified that Mr Verma is "not angry".

Expressing gratitude, Ms Gupta told NDTV, "I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command people of Delhi for giving me this opportunity, after 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It is a moment of pride for the women in the country. We have staked claim to form the government...each and every commitment of BJP, fulfilling it is the ultimate goal of my life."

She also asserted that women's issues will be her priority and said, "Their fight for their rights...they will get their rights".