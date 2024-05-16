'What Happened To Me Was Very Bad': Swati Maliwal On Assault Row

I hope that appropriate action will be taken, she said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on Thursday that she has given her statement to Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Monday.

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, may God keep them happy too," Ms Maliwal, the former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), wrote in a post on X.

मेरे साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत बुरा था। मेरे साथ हुई घटना पर मैंने पुलिस को अपना स्टेटमेंट दिया है। मुझे आशा है कि उचित कार्यवाही होगी। पिछले दिन मेरे लिए बहुत कठिन रहे हैं। जिन लोगों ने प्रार्थना की उनका धन्यवाद करती हूँ। जिन लोगों ने Character Assassination करने की कोशिश की, ये बोला… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 16, 2024

"An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request for BJP people -- do not politicise this incident," she added.

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), also took to X on Thursday and said, "Well done @SwatiJaiHind. We must raise our voice against the perpetrators."

On Monday, DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a PCR call was received at 9:34 a.m. at the Civil Lines police station, wherein the caller claimed that she was assaulted at CM Kejriwal's official residence.

The PCR call record said "the woman is saying that she is at the CM's house and has been assaulted by CM's PS Bibhav Kumar".

DCP Meena, however, said that no formal complaint was lodged by Maliwal in this regard.

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued a summons to CM Kejriwal's Personal Secretary (PS) Bibhav Kumar, asking him to appear before the Commission on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)