Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in the body, mainly in muscles and the brain. It is produced from amino acids and is also obtained through foods such as red meat, fish, and poultry. Many people also consume it as a dietary supplement, especially those involved in fitness and sports activities. Once you consume it, creatine is stored primarily in muscles in the form of phosphocreatine. It plays a key role in helping cells manage and recycle energy during short bursts of activity.

Since energy demands vary across different tissues, creatine is involved in several important biological processes that support normal body functions. Read on to know what happens to your body when you take creatine.

Benefits Of Creatine

1. Muscle Growth and Strength

One of the most well-known effects of creatine is its ability to support muscle growth. Creatine helps muscles produce energy more efficiently during high-intensity exercises such as weightlifting, sprinting, and resistance training. When muscles can work harder and recover faster between sets, people are able to train better. Over time, this can contribute to increased muscle size and improved strength. Creatine also draws water into muscle cells, which may make muscles appear fuller and create an environment that supports muscle development.

2. Exercise Performance

Creatine is useful during activities that require short, powerful bursts of energy. This includes exercises such as sprinting, jumping, cycling, and heavy lifting. By increasing the availability of phosphocreatine in muscles, the body can regenerate energy more quickly. This allows athletes and fitness enthusiasts to maintain performance during repeated high-intensity workouts. As a result, many people notice improvements in their power and endurance during intense workouts.

3. Brain Function

Although most people associate creatine with muscles, the brain also uses creatine to meet its energy needs. Brain cells require a constant supply of energy to perform tasks such as processing information, maintaining focus, and supporting memory. Research suggests that creatine supplementation may help improve certain aspects of cognitive performance, particularly during mentally demanding situations. Some studies have found benefits in areas such as short-term memory, reasoning ability, and mental fatigue, although results can vary depending on the individual and their lifestyle.

4. Fatigue

Fatigue happens when the body's energy reserves become depleted. Since creatine plays a role in energy production, it may help delay the onset of tiredness during both physical and mental activities. Athletes often use creatine to maintain performance during challenging training sessions. Beyond exercise, it may also help individuals stay mentally alert during periods of sleep deprivation, intense concentration, or prolonged cognitive work.

5. Recovery After Exercise

Recovery is a crucial part of any fitness routine. Intense exercise can place stress on muscles, leading to soreness and temporary inflammation. Some studies indicate that creatine may support the recovery process by helping muscles restore energy stores more quickly after workouts. It may also reduce certain markers associated with exercise-induced muscle damage. While it is not a replacement for proper rest, hydration, and nutrition, creatine can be a useful addition.

6. Healthy Ageing

As people age, they naturally experience gradual declines in muscle mass and strength. Maintaining physical function becomes increasingly important for mobility, balance, and independence. Researchers have tried to understand whether creatine supplementation, particularly when combined with resistance training, can help older adults preserve muscle strength and physical performance. Early findings suggest that it may play a supportive role in healthy ageing by helping individuals stay active and maintain muscle function over time.

7. Water Balance In The Body

When people start taking creatine, they may notice a slight increase in body weight during the first few weeks. This is due to increased water being stored inside muscle cells rather than fat gain. This shift in water balance is a normal response to creatine supplementation and often contributes to the fuller appearance of muscles. Staying properly hydrated is important, especially for people who perform physical activity regularly.

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