Most mosquito bites cause nothing more than temporary itching and irritation. However, in some cases, mosquitoes can transmit viruses that affect the brain and nervous system, leading to a potentially life-threatening condition known as encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain. With mosquito-borne illnesses tending to rise during the monsoon and post-monsoon months, doctors say it's important to understand that not every mosquito bite is harmless. According to a study in journal of Virology, Mosquito-borne brain inflammation, known as arboviral encephalitis, is caused by viruses like West Nile, Japanese encephalitis, and Eastern equine encephalitis. While severe complications remain uncommon, early recognition of warning signs can be lifesaving.

Can A Mosquito Bite Really Affect The Brain?

Yes but not directly. A mosquito bite itself does not cause brain inflammation. Instead, certain infected mosquitoes can transmit viruses into the bloodstream while feeding. In a small proportion of infected individuals, these viruses may cross into the central nervous system and trigger inflammation in the brain. Several mosquito-borne viruses are known to cause encephalitis, including:

Japanese encephalitis virus

West Nile virus

St. Louis encephalitis virus

Murray Valley encephalitis virus

Eastern equine encephalitis virus

In India, Japanese encephalitis remains one of the most important mosquito-borne causes of brain inflammation.

What Is Brain Inflammation (Encephalitis)?

Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain tissue, usually caused by viral infections. When inflammation develops, the brain may swell, affecting normal nerve function and leading to neurological symptoms. Although many infections remain mild, severe encephalitis is a medical emergency that requires prompt treatment.

Early Symptoms To Watch For

Many mosquito-borne viral infections begin like a common viral illness. Initial symptoms may include:

Fever

Headache

Fatigue

Body aches

Nausea

Vomiting

In some people, particularly children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, the infection may progress to involve the brain.

Warning Signs Of Brain Inflammation

Seek immediate medical attention if someone develops:

Severe headache High fever Persistent vomiting Confusion Excessive drowsiness Difficulty speaking Seizures Stiff neck Weakness in the arms or legs Loss of consciousness

Early diagnosis and supportive treatment can significantly improve outcomes.

Who Is At Greater Risk?

Although anyone can become infected, severe illness is more likely in:

Young children Adults over 60 years People with weakened immune systems Individuals with chronic medical conditions Those living or working in mosquito-prone areas

How Is Encephalitis Diagnosed?

Doctors may recommend several investigations depending on symptoms, including:

Blood tests

MRI or CT scan of the brain

Lumbar puncture (spinal fluid examination)

PCR tests to identify viral infections

Prompt diagnosis helps guide treatment and rule out other causes of neurological illness.

Is There A Treatment?

There is no specific cure for many mosquito-borne viral encephalitis infections. Treatment mainly focuses on:

Hospitalisation when needed

Fluids and nutritional support

Fever management

Anti-seizure medications if required

Intensive care for severe cases

Some viral causes of encephalitis may require antiviral medications, but supportive care remains the cornerstone of treatment for most mosquito-borne infections.

How Can You Protect Yourself?

Preventing mosquito bites remains the most effective defence. Experts recommend:

Wearing full-sleeved clothing, especially during dawn and dusk. Applying mosquito repellents on exposed skin. Sleeping under mosquito nets where appropriate. Installing window screens. Emptying stagnant water from coolers, buckets, flower pots, tyres, and containers every week. Keeping water storage tanks covered. Supporting community mosquito-control measures.

In areas where Japanese encephalitis is common, vaccination may also be recommended for eligible individuals. A mosquito bite may seem harmless, but infected mosquitoes can sometimes transmit viruses capable of causing brain inflammation. While these infections are uncommon, they can become serious if symptoms are ignored. Protecting yourself from mosquito bites, eliminating breeding sites, and seeking immediate medical care for persistent fever accompanied by neurological symptoms are the best ways to reduce the risk of life-threatening complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.