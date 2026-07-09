The Chandipura virus has affected several children in Gujarat. According to recent reports, the state has recorded three child deaths linked to the virus in Sabarkantha and Panchmahal districts. Health authorities have increased surveillance, screening and awareness campaigns to identify suspected cases early and prevent further spread. The situation has prompted doctors and public health experts to urge parents to remain alert, particularly during the monsoon season when the insects that carry the virus are more active.

Although Chandipura virus is not a new infection, it is considered dangerous because it can progress very rapidly, especially in children. In some cases, symptoms may worsen within a short period and lead to serious complications involving the brain and nervous system. There is currently no specific antiviral medicine or vaccine to treat the infection, making early diagnosis and supportive medical care extremely important. Understanding how the virus spreads, recognising its symptoms and following preventive measures can help families reduce the risk of infection and seek timely treatment.

What Is Chandipura Virus?

Chandipura virus (CHPV) is a virus that belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family. It was first identified in 1965 in Chandipura village in Maharashtra, India, from which it gets its name. The virus is known to cause Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), a serious condition that leads to inflammation of the brain. Although cases are uncommon, outbreaks have been reported in different parts of India over the years, with children being the most affected group.

What Caused The Gujarat Outbreak?

The recent outbreak in Gujarat has been linked to the circulation of the Chandipura virus in several districts, including Sabarkantha. Health officials have stepped up surveillance, laboratory testing, door-to-door screening and vector-control activities to identify infected individuals and reduce the spread of the disease. Experts believe seasonal weather conditions, along with increased activity of insect vectors during the monsoon, may have led to outbreaks in affected areas.

How Does Chandipura Virus Spread?

The virus is primarily spread through the bite of infected sand flies, which are tiny blood-feeding insects. Some studies have also suggested that ticks may play a role in transmitting the virus, although sand flies remain the main carrier.

There is currently no evidence that Chandipura virus spreads directly from one person to another through coughing, sneezing or physical contact. Since it is a vector-borne disease, preventing insect bites is one of the most effective ways to lower the risk of infection.

Symptoms Of Chandipura Virus

Symptoms usually appear suddenly and may become severe within a short period. Common symptoms include:

High fever

Severe headache

Vomiting

Weakness and tiredness

Muscle pain

Irritability or unusual drowsiness

Convulsions or seizures

Confusion

Loss of consciousness in severe cases

Since the disease can affect the brain, children showing these symptoms should receive immediate medical attention. Delaying treatment may increase the risk of serious complications.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Although anyone can get infected, certain groups have a higher risk of developing severe illness. These include:

Children, especially those under 15 years of age

People living in rural or forested regions where sand flies are commonly found

Communities with poor sanitation and inadequate waste management

Families living in areas with high insect populations during the monsoon season

Parents living in affected districts should remain especially cautious if a child develops sudden fever or neurological symptoms.

Is There Any Treatment?

There is currently no specific antiviral medicine or vaccine available for Chandipura virus infection. Treatment mainly focuses on supportive care to manage symptoms and prevent complications.

Patients with severe illness may require hospital admission for intravenous fluids, medicines to control fever and seizures, oxygen support if necessary, and close monitoring of brain function. Early medical care can significantly improve the chances of recovery.

Preventing Chandipura Virus

Since there is no vaccine, prevention is the best protection against the disease. Here are some simple steps that can help:

Use mosquito nets while sleeping, especially for children

Wear full-sleeved clothing and long trousers when outdoors

Apply insect repellents as recommended

Keep homes, surroundings and drains clean to reduce insect breeding

Avoid unnecessary exposure to areas where sand flies are common

Ensure children play in clean surroundings

Seek immediate medical care if a child develops high fever, vomiting, seizures or unusual drowsiness

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.