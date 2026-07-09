The Chandipura virus outbreak has turned grimmer in Gujarat with the state recording its third child fatality within days. A six-year-old child from Rajasthan has passed away while undergoing treatment at the Himatnagar Civil Hospital in Sabarkantha district. The young boy, who was admitted four days ago in critical condition, tested positive for the deadly virus in a recent laboratory report. This tragic loss immediately triggered an aggressive containment and emergency response from local health administrators and state authorities.

This latest fatality follows the heart-wrenching deaths of two toddlers, aged just three and four, in the Panchmahal district earlier this week, marking a worrying geographical expansion of the virus. According to Sabarkantha hospital authorities, a total of five suspected cases have been registered at the Himatnagar facility so far. While two children were fortunately discharged after testing negative, the local medical team remains on high alert as they anxiously await laboratory results for the remaining two patients still battling symptoms under close observation.

As the state grapples with three child fatalities, the health department has initiated extensive, war-footing surveillance operations across the vulnerable belts. Hundreds of dedicated medical teams are now deployed in the affected regions to conduct intensive door-to-door screenings and insecticide dusting to eliminate sandflies-the primary vectors known for transmitting the infection. Health experts have issued strict warnings to families, urging them to seek immediate medical intervention within three hours if children display acute symptoms such as sudden high night fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or convulsions.

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