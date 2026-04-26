Kerala Health Minister Urges Caution Against "Brain-Eating Amoeba": See Symptoms And Precautions

Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged caution against the rise of 'brain-eating amoeba' cases during the summer months. She also asked people to stay vigilant and take precautions to prevent infections. The health minister, in a statement, advised people to avoid bathing or washing their faces with contaminated water. The statement said, "Health authorities have intensified surveillance, and directions have been issued to ensure that patients showing symptoms of encephalitis are also tested for amoebic infection. The infection can enter the body through the nose and affect the brain. In individuals with low immunity, it can also spread through wounds and impact the nervous system."

Brain-eating amoeba, also known as Naegleria fowleri, causes a rare brain infection known as amoebic meningoencephalitis. This amoeba lives in warm and shallow bodies of fresh water, such as lakes and rivers. People who get infected with this amoeba develop primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). It is an infection that affects the central nervous system and is fatal in most cases.

George said, "Globally, the mortality rate associated with Naegleria fowleri infection is around 99%, while that of Acanthamoeba-related infections ranges between 70% and 90%. Through effective interventions, Kerala has reduced the mortality rate to around 24%."

What Is PAM?

PAM is a rare brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The infection affects the brain tissue, causing severe brain swelling and eventually, death. Most people develop PAM after swimming in freshwater bodies such as lakes and rivers. The amoeba can also enter your body through contaminated water, however, this is rare. It is important to note that swallowing contaminated water does not cause PAM.

Symptoms Of PAM

Some of the symptoms of PAM are:

High fever

Very painful headache

Nausea and vomiting

Trembling

Stiff neck

Extreme sensitivity to light (photophobia)

Mental confusion

Coma

Cleveland Clinic says that fatality rate is higher than 97% even with treatment.

Risk Factors Of PAM

Here are some of the risks of PAM, according to CDC.

Fresh Water Exposure: Most N. fowleri infections occur when people swim or submerge their heads in warm freshwater like lakes, ponds, or rivers.

Most N. fowleri infections occur when people swim or submerge their heads in warm freshwater like lakes, ponds, or rivers. Tap Water Exposure: PAM may also occur when people use contaminated tap water to rinse their sinuses. In very rare instances, people have become infected from recreational water like splash pads and surf parks that didn't have enough chlorine.

PAM may also occur when people use contaminated tap water to rinse their sinuses. In very rare instances, people have become infected from recreational water like splash pads and surf parks that didn't have enough chlorine. Geographic Location: Most infections are linked to swimming in warm freshwater.

Prevention of PAM

Since the fatality of this infection is high, it is important to take necessary precautions. Here are some preventive measures for PAM, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Don't swim, wade or do watersports in warm freshwater locations, especially still waters, without nose plugs. Don't go into the water at all if Naegleria fowleri is known to be present or likely to be present.

Don't use tap water for a neti pot or any other device that cleans your nasal passages. Only use distilled or sterilised water. If you must use tap water, make sure that you boil it for one minute and then let it cool.

You can use filters to remove germs from water. Use filters labeled "NSF 53," "NSF 58" or "absolute pore size of 1 micron or smaller."

You can also use chlorine bleach liquid or tablets to disinfect your water for cleaning your nose and sinuses. Disinfecting water for nasal use requires a different amount of bleach than disinfecting water for drinking.

If you do develop symptoms of fever or headache after going into warm freshwater, tell your healthcare provider where you've been.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.