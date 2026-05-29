Weight loss is a complex, individualised, and personalised journey that requires consistent efforts. There are multiple diets and ways to achieve weight loss that promise results, such as keto, elimination diets, and the popular intermittent fasting method. While some people prefer to count their calories, others tend to indulge in intermittent fasting. You need to know which method can actually help you achieve weight loss effectively. When it comes to effective weight loss, sustainability is the goal, as it is responsible for long-term results.

But tracking your caloric intake or fasting for long hours can prove effective in the short term. The research on intermittent fasting, as mentioned in the Nutrition journal, details that intermittent fasting shows an average of about 4 kg of body weight and a body mass index of about 1 kg. While calorie counting, as mentioned in the JAMA network, weight loss ultimately depends on calorie deficit, regardless of diet type, so calorie counting does help.

What is Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent fasting is a method of weight loss that involves practising time-restricted eating. If you restrict the eating window, then you naturally limit opportunities to consume food, helping the body tap into stored fat for energy during the fasting hours.

When it comes to Indian lifestyles, people need to understand that intermittent fasting can help offer the following health benefits:

Simplifies the day with fixed meal times to help with restricted consumption of food.

Eliminates late-night snacking on sweets or namkeen that can help control uncontrolled eating.

Improves insulin sensitivity that can occur when you tend to binge or eat uncontrollably throughout the day.

While there are health benefits of intermittent fasting, the side effects can include:

Lead to overeating during the opening window that is restricted.

Difficult to sustain during late-night Indian family dinners or festivals.

What is Calorie Counting?

Calorie counting involves tracking daily energy intake against the Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE). The weight loss method functions on calculating and ensuring calories in are consistently lower than calories out. For the Indian lifestyle, the benefits of using calorie counting can be the following:

Complete dietary freedom (no forbidden foods) as your overall caloric value needs to be tracked.

Highly predictable results, as calorie restriction results in visible weight loss.

The side-effect of following this dietary method involves tracking complex Indian home-cooked meals (like multi-ingredient subzis, gravies, and varying chapati sizes) that can cause extreme tracking fatigue.

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Intermittent Fasting vs Calorie Counting

When it comes to comparing the two weight loss methods, calorie counting and intermittent fasting both can show different results based on the following:

For pure weight loss, sticking to either of the weight loss methods yields the best results.

For Muscle Retention and Metabolic Rate: A calorie deficit diet plan that is rich in protein protects lean mass, whereas extreme fasting windows without macro tracking might lead to muscle loss.

For Belly Fat and Metabolic Health: Intermittent fasting can specifically target visceral fat by keeping insulin levels low for extended stretches. Calorie counting offers limited benefits as it has sustainability issues.

Making The Best Choice For The Indian Lifestyle

When it comes to adhering to the Indian lifestyle and dietary choices, adapting to Indian staples is necessary to increase the nutritional intake. You also need to tweak your high-carb, macro-dense staples (like rice, paneer, and dals) under both systems.

You can also combine intermittent fasting and calorie counting by using an 8-hour window to naturally control appetite while loosely monitoring portions to prevent overeating.

But before trying any dietary approach, you need to consult a nutritionist.

The choice between intermittent fasting and calorie counting solely depends on personal health goals. If structure and time boundaries motivate you, choose intermittent fasting. If flexibility and data drive you, then choose calorie counting. You should consult a clinical nutritionist before initiating drastic dietary shifts.

Weight loss requires a personalised and individualised approach for maximum effectiveness; you need to be able to regulate your diet with a combination of what works best for you. Consulting a medical professional can help you figure out what your body needs and how to drop the unwanted weight in a manner that doesn't damage your long-term metabolic rate.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.