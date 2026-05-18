From Better Digestion To Glowing Skin: Experts Explain What Daily Apricot Intake Does To Your Body

Apricots are golden-orange in colour and are often overlooked despite being a nutrient-dense summer fruit. When apricots are consumed daily, their potential health benefits become vast. Research published in the Molecules journal highlights that apricots have plenty of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. This is not all, as apricots, when eaten fresh and in season or in their dried form, can offer multiple health benefits for the entire body. From skin health to gut health, apricots, when consumed in moderation, can offer wide-ranging benefits. Apricots contain ample amounts of fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, which are the source of their health benefits.

When in season and available fresh, approximately two small pieces could safely be a part of your summer diet. But you need to know when to consume them and how to do so safely to make sure your body can benefit from their beneficial properties.

Apricot Nutrition: What Makes Them So Powerful

The high nutritional content of apricots has branded them as the "golden fruit", as they contain bioactive components that benefit overall health. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) established dietary guidelines highlighting that apricots contain the following:

Vitamin A is present in high doses, which boosts skin health.

Vitamin C acts as an immune booster as it strengthens immune cells.

Fibre content in apricots aids in improving digestion.

The low-calorie and nutrient-dense fruit is known to boost an apricot's health benefits when it is consumed daily.

How Apricots Improve Digestion

A review published in the Food Science and Nutrition journal suggests that fibre present in apricots could support healthy bowel movements. This boost in gut health could help prevent constipation and bloating. These common gut health issues are much more common in summers, which means that you need to consume them specifically in summers the most.

It can also support gut health balance, which is needed for proper digestive functioning.

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Can Apricots Really Give You Glowing Skin?

NDTV spoke to Tapasya Mundhra, a Nutritionist who explains, "Daily consumption of apricot provides beta-carotene and antioxidants and is a good source of fibre." Furthermore, apricots also have ample doses of vitamin A along with antioxidants that lower oxidative stress and reduce skin damage.

High quantities of vitamin A also boost collagen production, which makes the skin retain its elasticity and bounce.

It can also help in improving the texture of your skin and reducing dullness. So, you need to consume apricots, as they are a glowing skin food.

Apricots And How They Boost Immunity

Research published in the Plants and Phytomolecules for Immunomodulation journal explains how apricots could boost immunity. Regular apricot consumption could help with fine-tuning the body's immune response. From the involvement of the induction, expression, or amplification of the genes and proteins in the inflammation and antioxidant systems. Here are some additional ways that it can boost your immunity:

Vitamin C helps boost the body's natural immune response to potential bacteria, fungi, or viruses.

Antioxidants fight oxidative stress that can increase as daily exposure to pollutants increases.

Helps protect against seasonal illnesses that become prevalent when the temperatures become more erratic.

Daily apricot consumption could improve multiple bodily functions

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Other Health Benefits Of Eating Apricots Daily

When apricots are consumed daily, they can help support heart health, as they have plenty of potassium. It can even boost eye health through its beta-carotene presence.

It can also help manage weight, as it is low in calories and high in fibre.

How Many Apricots Should You Eat Daily?

Dr Abhishek Deepak, Senior Consultant , Gastroenterology, Fortis Greater Noida, explains the exact dose of apricots that you need to eat daily. Here is what you should know:

Ideal intake should be 2 to 4 fresh apricots, depending on the size of the fruit.

Dried apricots should be limited due to sugar concentration, as the preservation methods can use varying natural sweeteners.

The best time should ideally be in the morning or as a snack between meals.

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Who Should Be Careful?

People should be careful about consuming fresh apricots daily, as they can cause the following side effects:

Excess intake can result in digestive issues that can cause discomfort.

Diabetics should monitor their dried apricot intake, as the addition of sweeteners needs to be taken into account.

Allergies are rare but possible in certain cases.

Apricot benefits go beyond taste, ranging from digestion to skin, so eating apricots daily supports overall health. But moderation is key for maximum health benefits that can improve various bodily processes.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.