Popcorn and makhana are considered the go-to snacking options when people want something to satisfy their small hunger cravings. But when it comes to weight loss, or rather when people are specifically looking to control their weight while snacking, choosing between makhana or popcorn presents a dilemma. One is considered generally healthy, while the other can increase your waist size if you eat too much of it. People need to understand that both snacks can turn unhealthy if they are consumed with the addition of flavours, additives, and enhancers, which provide a distinct flavour profile to each of them.

Research published in a review of Gastroenterology and Digestive Health details that consuming popcorn when fresh has gastrointestinal benefits. On the other hand, the International Journal for Multidisciplinary Research pinpoints that makhana is a nutrient-rich snack and provides various health benefits. It supports kidney health, regulates blood pressure, aids liver detox, and helps manage diabetes.

Makhana vs Popcorn: Quick Nutrition Comparison

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have provided the nutritional breakdown for makhana and popcorn. Here are the individual nutritional values that you need to know to make your choice between the two popular snacking options:

Makhana

Energy (calories): 347

Carbohydrates: 67-77 g

Protein: 9-10 g

Fat: 0.1 - 0.5 g

Dietary Fibre: 7-14 g

Calcium: 50-60 mg

Iron: 1.4 to 1.6 g

Potassium: 350-500 mg

Popcorn that is air-popped but doesn't contain added butter or flavours:

Energy (calories): 380-387 g

Carbohydrates: 77 g

Protein: 11-13 g

Fat: 4-5 g

Dietary Fibre: 14 g

Calcium: 7-10 mg

Iron: 3 g

Potassium: 300 mg

Makhana Benefits For Weight Loss

The ideal dose of makhana consumption should be 30 grams daily, as detailed in the International Journal of Multi-Disciplinary Research. Makhana, or puffed lotus seeds, has the following health benefits in relation to weight loss:

Low in calories and fat levels as per the nutritional profile, but only when it is not fried in oil.

Good source of protein as it can help supplement the protein requirement of the body.

Keeps you full for longer, which is essential for weight loss and controlled snacking options.

Easy to digest, which makes it better for the gut to function.

Also Read: 3 Dietary Changes That Can Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By 31%, According To A New Study

Popcorn Benefits For Weight Loss

Plain popcorn is the only form of the snack that is suitable for weight loss, as any other version, especially the addition of processed butter, makes it a problem for weight control. The ready-made and packaged version of popcorn contains a vast amount of melted butter, flavour enhancers, and even palm oil, which is detrimental to health. Here are the benefits of plain popcorn for weight loss:

High fibre (when air-popped), as no oil is used in the preparation process.

Low calorie per cup, as the popped corn has a low caloric value when eaten in a controlled quantity.

Supports portion control, as you can satisfy your snacking cravings easily.

The whole grain advantage, as the base, is corn, which can benefit the gut when eaten in the right form.

Nutritionist Explains: Which Is Better?

Clinical nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains, "Makhana is better for protein and satiety, while popcorn is better for volume eating and its fibre content."

The exact effect after consuming both snacks depends on:

Portion size

Cooking method

Add-ons such as butter, salt or masala

Biggest Mistakes That Can Ruin Both Snacks

The biggest nutritional mistakes that can ruin both snacks are as follows:

Adding butter or ghee excessively can affect the nutritional profile of both of the snacks.

Eating packaged or flavoured versions can greatly affect the nutritional effect in the gut.

Overeating "healthy snacks" can also backfire, especially when consumed in a single setting.

Also Read: From Better Digestion To Glowing Skin: Experts Explain What Daily Apricot Intake Does To Your Body

How To Eat Them For Weight Loss

Both snacking options should be eaten for weight loss in the following manner:

Roast makhana with minimal oil to increase the crunchiness.

Choose air-popped popcorn so that the nutritional content remains intact.

Avoid high-sodium flavouring that can ruin the health benefits of these snacks.

Pair with protein, such as nuts and curd, to make it better for weight loss.

Which Snack Should You Choose?

The choice between the two should be based on the effect they have on the body. Here are the ones you need to choose:

For Indian diets, you need to consume makhana, as they are nutrient-dense.

For light munching, you need to consume popcorn in controlled doses.

The best strategy is to rotate between both in moderation.

There is no single "perfect" snack, but portion control matters more. You need to make smart snacking that helps long-term weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.