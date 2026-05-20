3 Dietary Changes That Can Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By 31%, According To A New Study

101 million people in India are diabetic, with 136 million in the prediabetes state, according to the International Diabetes Federation. The ever-increasing health burden that a vast majority of the Indian population deals with annually results in multiplying healthcare expenditure and a rising death rate. The core of the diabetes disease is your daily diet, which can influence your daily blood sugar levels. From eating on time to consuming a high-quality, nutrient-dense diet, the approach to your food matters significantly.

While there is existing and ongoing research and trials to curb the complications caused by diabetes. Many people need to focus on their daily dietary habits alongside their other lifestyle choices that increase their risk of diabetes. A major European clinical trial has found that just making three simple diet changes can reduce diabetes risk by 31%.

What The Study Revealed About Diabetes Risk

A major nutrition study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine as part of the PREDIMED-Plus trial, found that diet changes influence diabetes risk. The study followed 4,700 adults over six years. This makes it one of the largest nutrition trials globally.

The participants were fed a Mediterranean diet with strict calorie control and needed lifestyle changes that could lower overall diabetes risk.

Participants in the trial were aged between 55 and 75 and already had metabolic syndrome. When the metabolism is affected, so are the blood sugar levels that need to be regulated.

The participants are divided into two groups; one group that received the intervention measures recorded a 31% reduction. When the other group on the standard diet didn't notice much change in their diabetes risk.

The positive change of diabetes risk reduction is also linked to:

Weight loss

Reduced waist circumference

Better metabolic health

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3 Key Diet Changes That Reduce Diabetes Risk

1. Follow A Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet encompasses fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and plenty of healthy fats such as olive oils, nuts, and seeds. A diet that focuses on freshness, seasonality, and availability of body-nourishing ingredients tends to reduce inflammation in the body. Along with this crucial function, insulin sensitivity is reduced, which makes blood sugar levels much more balanced.

The Advances in Nutrition journal confirms that consuming a Mediterranean diet is proven to lower type 2 diabetes risk.

2. Cut Daily Calories Moderately

Secondly, you need to cut your daily calorie intake moderately to control your cravings as well as make your diet last. The study participants reduced their calorie intake by 600 calories/day, which supported their physical needs. The three aspects that were noted are as follows:

Weight loss

Fat reduction

Improved glucose control

This helps reduce diabetes risk factors like obesity, which are known to disrupt how the body behaves when food is consumed.

3. Adopt Structured Lifestyle Support (Diet And Physical Activity)

Dietary changes alone don't show visible results when it comes to diabetes risk, but when combined with physical activity, then visible results can be seen. The structured approach to lifestyle support for lowering diabetes risk should include regular moderate exercise, such as walking and strength training. And it should also entail professional weight-loss guidance to enhance the overall body's ability to control its blood sugar secretion.

This approach can enhance the benefits of diet alone and lead to sustained diabetes prevention outcomes.

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Why These Diet Changes Work

The above dietary changes work as they are scientifically proven to benefit the body and the diabetes markers that can increase risk. Here are the benefits they can offer, along with reducing your risk of a chronic disease with multiple health complications:

Improve insulin sensitivity

Reduce chronic inflammation

Support gut health and metabolism

Promote sustainable weight loss

A meta-review published in the Plos One journal details that diets that are rich in whole grains and fibre are linked to lower diabetes risk and better glucose control.

How Much Impact Was Seen?

The impact after the study showed a 31% reduction in type 2 diabetes risk, where about 3 in 100 cases of diabetes were prevented in high-risk individuals. The improvements were recorded in terms of the following factors:

Body weight

Waist size

Overall metabolic health

Who Should Follow These Diet Changes?

These dietary changes should be followed by people who meet the criteria and also by healthy individuals who are seeking to minimise their risk of diabetes.

People with:

Prediabetes

Obesity

Metabolic syndrome

Family history of diabetes

People who met this criteria should definitely implement these changes, as researchers of this study say lifestyle changes can prevent millions of cases of diabetes globally.

The study reinforces that small, sustainable diet changes can significantly cut diabetes risk. But consistency matters when it comes to results. You need to take a combined approach, which entails following a Mediterranean diet, calorie control, and lifestyle changes. This approach is one of the most effective ways to prevent type 2 diabetes naturally.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.