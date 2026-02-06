How To Add More Protein To Indian Diet: 6 Tips To Follow

Protein is an essential macronutrient that promotes muscle gain. While muscle gain is a common goal for many individuals, protein is required for overall health and well-being. Protein is also known as the building block of the body because it is found in every cell and is essential for several biological processes in the human body. It is fundamental for building and repairing tissues, including muscles, bones, skin, and hair. Protein also promotes hormonal balance and keeps the immune system strong. Additionally, protein helps in muscle development and maintenance, contributes to satiety (feeling full), and can aid in weight management by reducing snacking and overeating.

In India, the average protein intake is often lower than the recommended levels, especially among vegetarians. Consuming protein in inadequate levels can lead to various health issues, including muscle loss, weakened immunity, and a higher prevalence of nutrient deficiencies. Increasing protein intake can support better health outcomes. Indians generally have lower muscle mass compared to global averages. Adequate protein is essential to prevent progressive muscle loss, especially after the age of 30.

However, eating a balanced diet can effectively help meet daily protein requirements without supplementation. Making a few simple modifications can help increase protein content in an Indian diet. Here are some of these.

Practical ways to add more protein to your diet

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), one must consume 0.8 to 1.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. You can bridge the protein gap with these practical adjustments:

1. Smart meal swaps

Small swaps can help you boost your overall protein intake. You can replace refined maida with multigrain atta or protein-rich millets like ragi, bajra, or jowar. Swap carb-heavy breakfast options like poha or upma for moong dal chilla, paneer bhurji toast, or sprouted moong salad. Also, choose protein-rich snacks like roasted chana, peanuts, or makhana instead of biscuits or chips.

2. Add protein to every meal

Combine grains and pulses for major meals. Pair dal with rice or roti to create a complete protein profile containing all essential amino acids. Include soy chunks in pulao or curries; they contain approximately 52g of protein per 100g. Also, add a bowl of curd (dahi) or paneer to at least one major meal.

Vegetarian sources that can be easily added to the diet:

Foods like lentils (dal), chickpeas (chana), kidney beans (rajma), and black beans are excellent sources of protein.

Opt for low-fat milk, yogurt (dahi), and paneer (cottage cheese) to increase protein intake. These can be consumed in smoothies, added to curries, or eaten as snacks.

Nuts and seeds are protein-rich and can be sprinkled on salads, added to smoothies, or eaten as snacks.

3. Choose whole grains

Incorporating quinoa, millet (bajra), or whole wheat products can provide a higher protein content compared to white rice or refined grains.

4. For non-vegetarians:

If not vegetarian, eggs are a versatile and affordable source of high-quality protein. They can be boiled, scrambled, or used in various dishes. Adding just one or two boiled eggs or an omelette to your morning routine can provide a high-quality protein boost.

For non-vegetarians, prioritise chicken breast or fatty fish like salmon or mackerel, which also provide healthy Omega-3s.

5. Explore protein supplements

If daily targets are hard to meet through food alone, consider high-quality whey or plant-based protein powders. These can be added to smoothies and meals for an extra boost.

6. Experiment with recipes

Incorporate high-protein ingredients in traditional recipes, such as adding lentils to stuffed parathas, mixing besan with roti atta or including nuts in sweets and snacks.

Protein is essential for overall health. By making these dietary changes, individuals can significantly increase their protein intake, improving overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.