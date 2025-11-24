Trying To Increase Protein Intake? Tips For Better Absorption

In the last few years, the focus has shifted towards protein in a big way. Yet, as soon as people begin “upping” their protein especially through powders, eggs, paneer, dal, and non-veg sources, confusion sets in. Is more protein automatically healthier? How much is too much? And does the body even absorb what you're eating? Current nutrition science makes one thing clear: increasing protein intake can be very healthy when done mindfully especially for Indian adults who often fall short of recommended intake. But simply “adding more protein” is not enough. Your digestive system, kidney function, hydration status, gut health, and meal composition determine how much of that protein your body can actually use. Keep reading as we discuss in detail how you can increase your protein absorption.

10 Ways to improve protein absorption naturally

1. Pair protein with Vitamin C–rich foods

Vitamin C improves collagen synthesis and helps the body use certain amino acids more effectively. Add lemon to dal, sprouts, eggs, or chicken.

2. Spread protein across the day

Studies show the body absorbs protein best when intake is evenly distributed, not taken in one heavy meal. Aim for protein at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

3. Include digestive enzymes naturally

Certain foods like papaya and pineapple contain enzymes like papain and bromelain that help break down protein. Eat a few pieces of papaya between meals.

4. Cook protein correctly, not too raw, not over-fried

Raw proteins are harder to digest; over-frying denatures proteins excessively. Prefer boiling, steaming, grilling, soft-cooking, or pressure cooking.

5. Combine plant proteins for complete amino acids

Many Indian plant foods lack one or more essential amino acids. Use combinations like dal + rice, rajma + roti, hummus + whole wheat, khichdi, idli/dosa + sambar.

6. Eat enough fibre to support gut health

A healthy gut microbiome improves digestion and assimilation of all nutrients, including protein. Add vegetables, whole grains, and fruits daily.

7. Stay well hydrated

Kidneys need adequate water to metabolise protein by-products; dehydration reduces utilisation. Sip water regularly throughout the day.

8. Add probiotics for better digestion

Probiotics help break down protein and enhance nutrient uptake. Include curd, chaas, fermented foods.

9. Don't rely only on powders, prioritise whole foods

Protein from whole foods is absorbed effectively along with natural minerals, enzymes, and fibres. Use whey or plant protein supplements only to fill gaps, not replace meals.

10. Pair protein with resistance training

Muscles use amino acids more efficiently when stimulated through exercise. Add simple strength workouts like squats, push-ups, dumbbells, 3–4 times weekly.

Trying to increase protein intake is healthy for most Indians, provided it's balanced and paired with hydration, fibre, proper cooking, and regular strength training. The goal isn't just eating more protein, it's absorbing it well so the body can actually benefit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

