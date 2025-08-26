Do You Really Need Protein Powders? Here's The Truth

Protein is an essential macronutrient that is vital for the growth and repair of tissues, the production of enzymes and hormones, and the overall maintenance of muscle mass. It is also known as the building block of the human body. Protein is also known to help you feel full longer, which can prevent overeating and aid in weight management.

Protein is essential for repairing damaged tissues and building new muscle, which is particularly important after exercise. Just like gym goers and fitness enthusiasts, most individuals have now started paying attention to their daily protein requirement. This has led to a major shift in dietary patterns, which are now protein-focused, and additionally, protein supplements are almost becoming a staple. However, when not consumed correctly, protein powders can do more harm than good. Here, let's find out whether you really need protein powders or not.

Do you really need protein powders?

Protein powders are convenient, but unnecessary for most. Whether or not you need protein powder daily depends on your individual dietary needs and lifestyle. Most people can meet their protein requirements through whole foods. However, the following individuals may require protein powders to meet their daily requirements:

Have increased protein needs like athletes

Have a limited diet

Find it challenging to consume enough protein through food alone

Older adults and vegans

It is best to prioritize a "food-first" approach to get protein from natural sources. "Instead of going straight to supplements, the better practice is to make sure you have at least one food that is high in protein in every meal. This is possible with a variety of foods such as pulses, milk and curd, paneer, nuts, seeds, and, for non-vegetarians, eggs, chicken, or fish," said Dietitian Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, South Zone, Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Hospital.

"Some individuals, including pregnant women, lactating mothers, athletes, those who are recovering from health conditions, and people with certain health conditions, may require higher amounts of protein. Supplements can then be employed, but strictly under the advice of a competent nutritionist or physician," she added.

Meeting daily protein requirements: Food sources for vegetarians and non-vegetarians

Non-vegetarian food sources: Meat (chicken), fish (salmon, tuna, oysters, and shrimp), dairy (milk, yogurt, and cheese), and eggs.

Meat (chicken), fish (salmon, tuna, oysters, and shrimp), dairy (milk, yogurt, and cheese), and eggs. Vegetarian food sources: Legumes and pulses, dairy products (cheese, yogurt, and milk), tofu and tempeh, nuts and seeds (almonds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and peanuts), and whole grains (Quinoa, farro, and barley).

While protein powders can be useful for some individuals, most people can easily meet their protein needs through a well-balanced diet rich in whole food sources of protein. If you are considering supplementation, always consider your personal nutrition requirements and, if necessary, consult a healthcare provider or a nutritionist for tailored advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.