Suffering From Hair Loss? Nutritionist Shares 6 Protein-Rich Foods That Promote Hair Growth

Strong, luscious hair is often a reflection of overall health and wellness. However, factors like poor nutrition, stress, and environmental damage can take a toll on its health, leading to breakage, thinning, and dullness. A well-balanced diet rich in essential nutrients can help promote healthy hair growth and strength. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares six protein-packed foods that can help you achieve the hair you've always wanted. In a post shared on Instagram, Nmami explains the importance of protein in hair health.

She writes, "Hair is mostly keratin, a protein built from amino acids. When your body lacks protein, it prioritises essential functions, leaving hair growth on hold. This weakens hair follicles, slowing growth and triggering shedding a few months later. Hair might also become brittle."

6 Protein-packed foods you can eat for stronger and healthier hair:

1. Dal (lentils)

Affordable and versatile, dal packs a protein punch. The protein content varies depending on the type of dal, but generally falls within a good range for a plant-based food.

2. Paneer (Indian cottage cheese)

Enjoy this complete protein source in curries, stir-fries, or grilled. It typically provides 18-25 grams of protein per 100 grams.

3. Sattu

Budget-friendly and complete protein, sattu is perfect for breakfast or any meal. It is often considered a source of essential amino acids, including lysine, leucine and valine.

4. Chicken

Lean protein with endless cooking options: curries, kebabs, or grilled with veggies. Chicken is considered a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids required for the human diet.

5. Fish

Fish provides complete protein and healthy fats, both great for hair. It is vital for building and maintaining muscle mass, repairing tissues and supporting a healthy metabolism.

6. Peas

Surprisingly, peas are very high in protein, along with Vitamin K and other minerals. The protein content can vary depending on the type of pea and how it's prepared.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recommends eating a balanced diet with these protein sources. You can also add fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to your diet. This ensures your body has everything it needs for healthy hair growth and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.