Are Protein Powders Doing You More Harm Than Good? New Study Says Yes

Millions of people rely on protein powder for fitness, but a new groundbreaking study suggests that the daily ritual may be causing more harm to their health. An observational study based on analysing popular whey protein supplements in India revealed that most pharmaceutical-grade protein powders are of poor quality. The Citizen's Protein Project 2 in The National Library of Medicine (2025) details that the presence of low-quality ingredients in protein supplements, excess sugar, and toxic metals are the main culprits behind the health-damaging effects. The marketing claims that brand whey protein supplements as the go-to item for fitness enthusiasts have been negated by the recent findings in this study.

This uniquely crowdfunded study, analysing the chemical composition of protein powders, examines these aspects were analysed:

Macronutrients

Amino acid profiles

Sugars

Heavy metals

Mycotoxins(toxic compounds produced by certain moulds that can contaminate food and pose serious health risks to humans and animals)

Hormones

Pesticides

Undeclared additives

These aspects determine the quality of the whey protein powders and how they affect human health. The findings indicate that subpar protein supplements indicate a potential public health crisis hidden inside a shaker bottle.

The Dangerous Elements In Protein Powders

The most shocking finding in this study was that the protein supplements were mislabelled and here are some of the missteps that the findings indicate and that need more scrutiny:

The actual amount of protein and amino acid content was not accurately conveyed to the consumer.

More than 2g of sugar additives like sucrose or fructose were marketed as 'lean supplement', which misled the consumers.

Several protein products on the Indian market tested positive for harmful, non-nutritional contaminants that can pose serious health issues.

Heavy metals like lead and cadmium were present in protein supplements, along with carcinogens(cancer-causing substances) like aflatoxin ( a fungus-derived carcinogen).

Despite the addition of pharmaceutical-grade or medical-grade protein supplements, these additive-laced health products are being prescribed to vulnerable people. This makes these findings even more concerning for a population that is protein-deficient and seeking something that will help in weight loss, muscle growth and improve overall health.

The Health Risks Hidden In Protein Powders

While the exposure to protein powders is low, the long-term chronic exposure to taking protein supplements that are contaminated can pose the following risks to their consumers:

Internal organ damage

Neurological issues

Liver health dangers

Kidney health risks

Nitrogen spiking or amino spiking ( adding a dangerous amount of these substances to boost the effectiveness of protein products)

This signals an alarming health risk to internal health due to the presence of heavy metals in protein powders.

The cheap, non-protein amino acids like taurine are added to protein supplements to inflate the protein percentage reading on the label, which misleads consumers.

Please note: Protein powders should be used under the supervision of medical professionals, and they are not a replacement for a whole foods diet.

An excessive intake of protein in an unexercised body or in those with pre-existing conditions can cause irreparable harm to the kidneys and liver. There needs to be caution when protein powders or supplements are to be consumed, as their composition matters a great deal for the internal physical well-being.

While the study used a single batch of each product, researchers noted gaps in what was advised and what was found in the actual products. The nutraceutical products had a different composition when compared with pharmaceutical-grade protein products on the market.

"Nutraceutical powders consistently met compositional expectations, whereas medical pharmaceutical formulations delivered lower quality protein, higher sugar loads and unreliable labelling, questioning their suitability for therapeutic use," this was noted in the conclusion of this study by the researchers.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.