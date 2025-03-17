Is Your Protein Powder Ageing You Faster? Nutritionist Suggests These Alternatives

Protein is counted among the essential macronutrients that the human body requires on a day-to-day basis to function, just like carbohydrates and fats. Most of the time, people, especially gym enthusiasts, remain uncertain about the exact amount of protein their body needs. If you go by the experts' view, it all depends on your age, muscle mass, level of activity, and overall health. Amid this confusion, there are chances of fitness freaks going on to take extra sips of their protein powders or consume more animal protein than needed.

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, this isn't a healthy idea as obsession over protein, especially when it comes from animals or protein powders, can "accelerate aging". This process is known as glycation.

In a post on Instagram, Batra discussed in detail this concept and said that relying too much on protein powders as well animal-based protein can "trigger glycation, a process that hardens tissues, causing wrinkles, stiffness & metabolic issues."

What to know?

The nutritionist said that the consumption of too much animal-based protein results in "Higher Advanced Glycation End-Products (AGEs)," which leads people to witness symptoms like skin aging, oxidative stress and joint stiffness.

Protein imbalance in your body can have a negative impact on metabolism and can increase insulin resistance and inflammation. Also, drinking protein shakes above the recommended dosage will overload your body with "artificial sweeteners and preservatives," she stated.

Key things to keep in mind

1. Prioritise plant proteins

Instead of animal-based protein, people should go for plant-based protein options like nuts, Lentils, quinoa and seeds. Batra said that people should understand how much body weight they need — grams per KG body weight.

2. Protein rebalance

Plant-based proteins are alkaline. People can balance it with antioxidants as part of their diet plan. They can add fresh fruits and vegetables that are rich in Vitamin A, C and E.

3. Use protein strategically

Rather than going after powders on a daily basis, try to opt for "clean, whole-food protein sources".

Keep these points in mind to ensure better health and proper protein intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.