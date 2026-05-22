Apple Cider Vinegar And Acid Reflux: Why Your Morning Wellness Shot Could Be Harming Your Stomach

Apple cider vinegar is a popular morning health tonic that has gained significant attention for its weight loss benefits. But a growing concern with its consumption is that it may worsen acid reflux instead of helping the gut function better. While there are proven health benefits of consuming apple cider vinegar even daily, the condition of your gut when consuming it matters a great deal. Alongside this, the preparation, dilution, mother vinegar presence, timing, and how much of it is consumed also matter.

Acid reflux generally happens when there is an excess of stomach acid, a weakened lower oesophageal sphincter, or when you have eaten certain triggering foods. The symptoms of acid reflux can be heartburn, feeling the food you have eaten come up, and/or chest discomfort. People tend to drink apple cider vinegar, as it claims to improve digestion, support weight loss, and even balance the pH of the stomach. And with social media popularising it, the morning wellness shot has become extremely sought-after. But does it really worsen acid reflux? That is the real question, as people will need to adjust their dose, timing, and approach accordingly.

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Worsen Acid Reflux?

A review article on the investigation of apple cider vinegar found that apple cider vinegar (ACV) contains 5% acetic acid, which makes it inherently acidic. When the stomach is unable to process acidic foods, it becomes a trigger for increased irritation of the oesophagus and intensifies the burning sensation or heartburn.

Clinical sources confirm that when the gut is exposed to more acid, acid reflux symptoms can worsen.

Furthermore, it can also delay gastric emptying, as the pace of the food movement through the intestines can become varied.

Why Your Morning ACV Shot Could Be Harmful

Before you start consuming an apple cider vinegar shot in the morning, you need to be careful of the higher irritation risk associated with it. Especially if the apple cider vinegar contains mother vinegar, which makes it potent to consume without dilution. So, drinking it on an empty stomach or undiluted could increase the risk of oesophageal irritation and even tooth enamel (protective layer) damage, increasing teeth sensitivity.

Those with already sensitive guts, especially those who have been diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome or those with Gastro-oesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), are much more vulnerable.

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What Research And Experts Suggest

The clinical evidence is mixed, as some research, such as the European Journal of Nutrition, mentions it could benefit those who have a slow metabolism and those seeking weight loss for boosting long-term health. On the other hand, research such as Current Gastroenterology Reports mentions that apple cider vinegar shots may not relieve acid reflux.

Experts such as nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explain, "Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic and has the ability to trigger acid reflux, oesophageal reflux and even cough in some people."

Consuming apple cider vinegar doesn't help with acid reflux

Photo Credit: Freepik

Doctor's Insight On Apple Cider Vinegar

Dr Abhinandan Mishra, Senior Consultant Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital Manesar, explains, "Apple cider vinegar may not be suitable for people with GERD or those who have frequent acidity." So, it should be avoided on an empty stomach by those with sensitive stomachs.

Who Should Avoid Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar in the morning should be avoided by those who are sensitive individuals, such as:

GERD patients, as their oesophagus gets irritated when acidic liquids such as apple cider vinegar are introduced to it.

Chronic acidity sufferers, as the acidic intake becomes even higher with apple cider vinegar.

People with gastritis and ulcers should be careful about their apple cider vinegar consumption timing.

Those on certain medications, such as acid regulators, can interfere with apple cider vinegar consumption.

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Safer Alternatives For Acid Reflux Relief

There are safer alternatives for acid reflux relief that you can take instead of consuming apple cider vinegar. These are as follows:

Warm water, depending on the season.

Buttermilk in controlled quantity.

Ginger (in moderation), as it is clinically proven to help with acid reflux.

Smaller meals are needed as your digestive system needs staggered food to keep your energy levels up.

Avoid lying down after eating, as your digestive system needs a walk after 10 minutes to facilitate digestion.

How To Use ACV Safely (If At All)

Apple cider vinegar can be consumed safely by following the safety tips, which are the following:

Always dilute (1-2 tsp in water) to reduce the acidic nature of the morning shot.

Avoid an empty stomach, as the gut has maximum absorbability in the morning.

Limit frequency, as the effect can affect your gut negatively.

Stop if symptoms worsen or you experience problems with daily digestion.

Apple cider vinegar is not universally beneficial, especially for acid reflux; it may do more harm than good. The need to take an individualised approach is best over following social media trends.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.