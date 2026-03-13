Quit Smoking? Here's What Happens Inside Your Body In Just 1 Week

Quitting smoking is one of the most powerful decisions you can make for your health. Cigarettes contain thousands of harmful chemicals that affect nearly every organ in the body. When you stop smoking, your body immediately begins repairing itself. Within just one week, several positive changes occur that improve your health, energy levels, and overall well-being. Although the first week can be challenging, the benefits that start appearing during this time are remarkable. According to the World Health Organisation, tobacco use claims over 7 million lives annually, including around 1.6 million non-smokers who die from exposure to second-hand smoke.

Day 1: Heart and Blood Pressure Improve

"Only 20 minutes after your last cigarette, your heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop toward normal levels. By the end of the first 24 hours, the level of carbon monoxide in your blood significantly decreases. Carbon monoxide is a toxic gas from cigarette smoke that reduces the amount of oxygen your blood can carry. As it leaves your body, oxygen levels increase, allowing your heart and muscles to function more efficiently," says Dr. Manoj Kumar Goel, Principal Director & Unit head- Pulmonology anfd Sleep Medicine, Fortis Gurgaon.

Also read: Nicotine Gums Need To Be Regulated Better For Those Who Want To Quit Smoking: Experts

Day 2: Senses Start to Recover

According to Dr Goel, by the second day without smoking, the nerve endings that were damaged by smoking begin to heal. This means your senses of smell and taste start improving. Many people notice that food tastes better and smells become stronger. At the same time, nicotine withdrawal may begin, which can cause symptoms such as irritability, headaches, anxiety, and strong cravings for cigarettes.

Day 3: Breathing Becomes Easier

"Around the third day, nicotine is mostly eliminated from your body. Although cravings may peak at this stage, your lungs are already starting to recover. The bronchial tubes inside your lungs begin to relax, making breathing slightly easier," Dr Goel said, adding, your energy levels may also start to rise as your body adjusts to functioning without nicotine.

Day 4-5: Circulation and Oxygen Improve

As per Dr Goel, during the middle of the first week, your circulation continues to improve. Blood vessels expand and allow oxygen-rich blood to travel more easily throughout the body. Many people notice they feel less short of breath when walking or doing light physical activity. The body also starts clearing mucus and other debris from the lungs, which may lead to coughing as part of the healing process.

Also read: Arshad Warsi Quit Smoking In A Week: Does Going Cold Turkey Really Work?

Day 6-7: Lung Function Begins to Heal

By the end of the first week, the tiny hair-like structures in your lungs, called cilia, begin recovering. These structures help remove toxins, dust, and mucus from the respiratory system. When they start functioning properly again, your lungs become better at protecting themselves from infections and irritation.

Your body is also working hard to repair tissues damaged by smoking. Oxygen levels remain higher, circulation continues to improve, and your immune system begins functioning more effectively. Although cravings and withdrawal symptoms may still occur, they usually start becoming more manageable.

Dr Goel advises that the first week after quitting smoking is often the most difficult because your body is adjusting to the absence of nicotine. However, it is also the period when your body starts healing rapidly. Each day without cigarettes strengthens your lungs, heart, and immune system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.