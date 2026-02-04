Nutritionist Reveals The Real Reason Behind Morning Cravings And How To Fix It

Craving something sweet or salty in the morning can be a real struggle for many of us. Whether it's a cupcake, a bagel, or a cup of coffee, morning cravings can be intense and affect our dietary choices throughout the day. Nutritionist Loveneet Batra explains why these cravings occur and how we can manage them effectively.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Sleep, Sugar & Morning Cravings: The Vicious Loop. Ever wake up craving sugar? Even one night of <6 hrs sleep can spike ghrelin, drop leptin, increase cortisol, reduce insulin sensitivity, and make your brain extra responsive to sugary foods."

Why it hits in the morning?

Morning cravings can occur due to the combination of overnight fasting and poor sleep. When we sleep, our body continues to burn energy, depleting our glycogen stores. This depletion then results in the release of hormones that stimulate appetite, which peaks in the morning. When our appetite increases, we experience cravings for quick energy sources. This natural fluctuation in hunger hormones, teamed with the body's need to replenish energy stores, can make mornings a challenging time to stick to a healthy diet.

The fix

A protein and fibre-rich breakfast can be a game-changer for all your morning cravings. According to the nutritionist, one should incorporate protein sources like moong dal chilla, tofu scramble, or chickpea pancakes in their breakfast to satiate hormones and stabilise blood sugar levels.

You can also add fibre-rich foods like spinach, methi, chia seeds, or flaxseeds in your diet. They help in slowing down digestion and improving insulin sensitivity. To take it to the next level, eat healthy fats like seeds and nuts and stay hydrated with water or herbal tea.

All you have to do is combine a balanced breakfast with better sleep habits for "fewer cravings, stable glucose levels and a happier morning," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.