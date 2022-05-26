Here Are 11 Haircare Tips For Summer You Need To Try Right Away

Applying serum post-headwash helps protect your hair from external damage and the sun

Weather has a great impact on our overall health. Along with this, it also influences how we take care of not just our bodies but also our hair and skin. With the hot summer weather can come new different hair-related issues. In this article, we discuss some easy-to-follow haircare tips that will protect and nourish our hair from the effects of the hot summer weather.

11 haircare tips for your hair's good health this summer:

Cover your hair

The best way to protect your hair from the sun's UV rays is to place a physical barrier. Hair's direct and prolonged exposure to the sun can cause dehydration, breakage, and even premature greying of the hair.

Loosen the hair tie

Wearing tight hair ties and tight hairdos can cause the hair to break and shed. However, tying your hair into a loose braid or bun might help protect it from sun exposure. Hence, we encourage you to try some eat-to-do braid and bun hairstyles to protect your hair this summer.

Wash hair less often

Constant heat and sweating in summer can make you want to wash your hair multiple times a week. However, that is very bad for the scalp and hair. Constant hair washes can wash off the scalp's natural oils that keep the hair and scalp protected from the sun and other external radicals. Loss of sebum and other natural oils can also cause your hair to break.

Avoid heating

Be it hair drying your hair to fasten the hair drying process or wanting to heat style the hair, we advise you to reduce your usage of heating equipments. Straightening and other heating practices can cause irreversible damage to the hair especially when it has been under the sun for long periods.

Use a serum

Hair serums are a great way to moisturise, hydrate and protect the hair, especially in summer. We often wash our hair more often in summer, which rips our hair off of its natural oils. Using serums after washing your hair provides the scalp with the oils it needs and also adds a protective layer on our hair from the sun's rays.

Cover hair in the pool

Swimming pool water is high in chlorine and other chemicals that can adversely affect our hair's quality and moisture levels. Hence, you must always wear a rubber cap while you swim. Especially in summer as we use swimming pools more often in the hot weather.

Use a sunscreen

When we use sunscreen on our skin to protect it from the sun, why should we not do the same for our hair? Hair sunscreen creams and sprays help add an extra layer of protection to our hair against the sun's UV rays.

Leave-in conditioner for beaches

Leave-in conditioners and other leave-in post-wash hair products help protect t the hair from salty seawater. As you may know, salt (sodium) is responsible for dehydrating the body. Hence, you must avoid prolonged contact.

Clean your hair equipments

The constant sweating and staying outdoors can cause dirt and other allergens to stick to your scalp and hair. Keeping your hair as well as your combs and brushes clean is crucial to protect yourself from getting sick.

Drink more water

Staying out during summer can make you dehydrated. Lack of enough water in the body can cause your hair to break, dry out and damage quickly. Hence, drinking ample water is essential if you want to maintain your hair's health this summer.

In conclusion, taking preventive measures against external radicals is the key to protecting your hair, skin, and so on. Besides these haircare tips, we also encourage you to eat a well-balanced diet. This ensures your hair and body receive all the nutrients it needs to maintain themselves.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.