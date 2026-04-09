Bengaluru UV Index Levels Hit Extreme: Skin Doctors Share What This Means, With Protective Tips

Bengaluru is currently experiencing an alarming spike in ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels, with the UV Index touching an extreme value of nearly 13, well above the "very high" risk threshold of 7. The UV Index is an international standard measurement that indicates the strength of sunburn-causing ultraviolet radiation at a particular place and time. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), values above 11 are classified as "extreme," meaning unprotected skin and eyes can be damaged within minutes. In Indian summers, especially in cities like Bengaluru that are closer to the equator, high UV exposure becomes a serious public health concern.

Prolonged exposure to UV radiation is linked not only to sunburn and tanning but also to premature skin ageing, pigmentation, and an increased risk of skin cancers. What makes the current situation more concerning is that many people underestimate UV exposure on cloudy days or while indoors.

With UV levels soaring, dermatologists are urging people to rethink their daily sun protection habits. From consistent sunscreen use to protective clothing and indoor precautions, experts emphasise that sun safety is no longer seasonal, it is a year-round necessity.

Bengaluru's UV Surge: Why It Matters

A UV Index of 13 indicates extreme exposure risk. According to the WHO and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), such levels can cause visible skin damage in less than 10-15 minutes without protection. In India's tropical climate, this risk is amplified due to longer daylight hours and higher sun intensity.

Sunscreen Is Non-Negotiable

Experts stress that sunscreen is the first line of defence against harmful UV rays. Broad-spectrum sunscreens protect against both UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays.

Dr. Suma K R, Specialist in Dermatology, Venerology, and Leprosy, Aster Whitefield, Bengaluru, highlights the seriousness of the situation and explains: "Sunscreen with a broad spectrum with SPF 50 or higher and preferably mineral sunscreen becomes highly recommended for protection against sunburns, tanning, and any other harm done to the skin because of the sun."

Reapplication is equally critical, she says. "Frequent application of sunscreen every two hours becomes extremely necessary, especially during summers, when due to sweating the effectiveness of the sunscreen reduces."

Physical Protection: Your First Barrier

While sunscreen is essential, dermatologists emphasise combining it with physical barriers. Dr. Suma advises: "Using an umbrella and wearing clothes that cover the whole body will majorly help in reducing the sun rays exposure."

Clothing choices matter more than people realise. Dark-coloured, tightly woven fabrics provide better UV protection compared to light and loosely woven materials. Synthetic fabrics such as polyester often offer higher UV protection than natural fibres like cotton.

The Cloudy Day Myth

A common misconception is that clouds reduce UV exposure. However, research from the WHO confirms that up to 80% of UV rays can penetrate clouds.

Dr. Suma warns that people "are all too familiar with this misconception whereby when it is cloudy outside, then there is no need to safeguard the skin against UV rays. Actually, the UV rays can pass through the clouds, and at times there could even be more UV when it is cloudy."

Indoor Exposure Is Real

Many people assume they are safe indoors, but that is not entirely true. UVA rays can penetrate glass windows and contribute to long-term skin damage. "UV rays can reach us even through windows when we are inside, and the skin can also be affected by exposure to artificial light - the blue light more so," Dr. Suma notes.

Dr. Shalini Dubey, Medical Affairs Manager, Iberia Pharmaceuticals, reinforces this: "Sunscreen must be used on cloudy days and even indoors because UV rays can pass through glass and clouds and damage skin silently over time."

The growing concern around blue light exposure from screens has further expanded sunscreen needs. Studies published in journals such as Photodermatology, Photoimmunology & Photomedicine suggest that blue light may contribute to pigmentation and oxidative stress.

Beyond UV: The New Age of Sun Protection

Modern dermatology is now focusing on comprehensive skin protection beyond just UV rays. "There is also increasing recognition of the need for broader protection, beyond just UVA and UVB, to address factors like blue light exposure and environmental stressors that contribute to oxidative damage," Dr. Dubey explains.

She also highlights the importance of skin-friendly formulations: "Ensuring that sunscreens do not compromise the skin barrier... can be addressed through ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, CICA, aloe vera, and vitamin E." These ingredients help maintain hydration, reduce irritation, and improve compliance, especially for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Consistency Over Perfection

Ultimately, dermatologists agree that daily consistency matters more than occasional perfection. "Ultimately, consistency matters more than perfection and simple daily steps can lower sun damage risk, keeping it glowing and healthy," Dr. Dubey concludes.

With Bengaluru's UV Index reaching extreme levels, sun protection is no longer optional, it is essential. From applying SPF 50 sunscreen every two hours to wearing protective clothing and not skipping indoor protection, small daily habits can significantly reduce long-term skin damage. As experts emphasise, the key lies in consistency, awareness, and adapting to evolving environmental risks like blue light and pollution.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.