From Glow To Hydration: Nutritionist Shares Foods That Support Skin Health

Good skin is often linked to skincare routines. Serums, creams and facials get most of the attention. But what you eat plays an equally important role. Your skin is constantly repairing and renewing itself. For that, it needs the right nutrients every day.

From hydration to collagen production, every function of your skin depends on what is happening inside your body. This is why diet can directly affect glow, texture, pigmentation and even early signs of ageing. The idea is simple. Feed your body well, and your skin reflects it.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has dropped a post on Instagram explaining how specific foods support different skin concerns. Her focus is not on trends, but on simple, everyday foods that can make a difference when eaten consistently.

Here is a breakdown of what she has shared:

Foods That Support Skin Health

1. Fig soaked in milk → For natural glow

This combination supports better blood circulation and nourishment. Over time, this can reflect as a natural, healthy glow on the skin.

2. Homemade paneer → For firmness and elasticity

Paneer provides amino acids that help in collagen production. This supports skin structure and keeps it firm.

3. Kesar with goat milk → For brightening

This mix helps reduce oxidative stress, which is one of the reasons behind dull-looking skin.

4. Amla juice → For pigmentation

Amla is rich in antioxidants. It supports better skin repair and helps manage uneven skin tone and pigmentation.

5. Soaked almonds → For fine lines

Almonds protect the skin from oxidative damage. They also support repair, which can help reduce early fine lines.

6. Beetroot + aloe vera juice → For hydration and plumpness

Beetroot improves blood flow, while aloe vera supports hydration. Together, they help maintain skin moisture and give a plump look.

As Lovneet Batra suggests, no single food works overnight. The key is consistency. Including these foods regularly can gradually improve skin texture, tone and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.