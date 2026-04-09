Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Voting for the high-stakes polling in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry has kick-started today. While the BJP is seeking another win in Assam, Kerala's Left Front is aiming for a fifth straight term. In Puducherry, N Rangaswamy's AINRC is plotting a fourth win.
The voting is underway for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry in this phase of the election. The results will be declared on May 4.
In Assam, the key contest is between the BJP and Congress. The election will be the first since delimitation in the northeastern state in 2023, a controversial exercise that led to the redrawing of constituencies in areas where the Muslim community's votes were influential. In Kerala, the election is shaping as a three-way battle between the BJP, the ruling Left, and the Congress - with the BJP expected to do better than usual. In Puducherry, the contest is between Rangaswamy's NR Congress, which is allied with the BJP and AIADMK, against the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will make its electoral debut.
Here are the live updates for the Assembly Elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry:
Puducherry Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Robot 'Nila' Welcomes Voters At A Polling Booth
Robot Nila welcomes voters at the VOC Government School polling booth as they arrive to cast their votes.
#PuducherryElections | Robot Nila welcomes voters at the VOC Government School polling booth as they arrive to cast their votes— NDTV (@ndtv) April 9, 2026
NDTV's @DharanVija47684 reports from ground zero#ElectionsWithNDTV #Robot pic.twitter.com/FlRcev4loD
Assam Election 2026 Voting LIVE: NDTV Ground Report
Voters form long queues to cast their vote at a polling station in Assam. Check NDTV's ground report:
#ElectionsWithNDTV | Voters form long queues to cast their vote at a polling station in Assam— NDTV (@ndtv) April 9, 2026
NDTV's @MickyGupta84 brings you this ground report#AssamElections2026 pic.twitter.com/yPsAKFJswM
Assam Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Voters Show Their Inked Fingers
Voters show their inked finger after exercising their franchise at a polling station in Jalukbari assembly constituency.
Kerala Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar Arrives To Cast His Vote
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala BJP President and candidate from Nemom, arrives to cast his vote. He is seen standing in a queue awaiting his turn at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram.
#WATCH | Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 | Keralam BJP President and candidate from Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stands in a queue as he awaits his turn to cast vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/U5ewsWxzMw— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: TVK To Play Spoiler For Congress-DMK As Puducherry Votes Today? 10 Points
The NDA is hoping for a second straight term in Puducherry, where 30 seats are up for election today. The pitch, though, has been queered by the entry of the fledgling TVK, which has set up multi-cornered contests in many seats.
The constituents of the ruling NDA in Puducherry are the AINRC (All India NR Congress), BJP, the AIADMK, and the LJK (Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi). The Opposition INDIA bloc includes the Congress, the DMK and the VCK.
The TVK, headed by actor-politician Vijay, has fielded two sitting MLAs. Sai J Saravanan Kumar was also a minister in the AINRC-BJP government. The party has also fielded former legislators in four other constituencies.
The statehood issue has gained traction in this election with the BJP rejecting Chief Minister N Rangasamy's demand for assurance on statehood and ejecting LJK from the NDA, citing that party chief Jose Charles Martin, son of lottery baron Santiago Martin, does not have roots in the former French colony.
Assam Election 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Urges People Of Assam To Vote Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said: "As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state's youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty."
As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state’s youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2026
Puducherry Election 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi's Message For People Of Puducherry Ahead Of Polling
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Puducherry to vote today.
"As the Puducherry Assembly elections commence, I urge every voter to come out and participate in record numbers. I especially appeal to our youth and to women voters to strengthen the process of democracy. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry," he wrote in a post on X.
As the Puducherry Assembly elections commence, I urge every voter to come out and participate in record numbers. I especially appeal to our youth and to women voters to strengthen the process of democracy. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2026
Kerala Election 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Urges People To Vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the people of Kerala to vote in large numbers in the Assembly Elections today. "Record participation will add vigour to Keralam's democratic spirit. I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers," he wrote on X.
Calling upon the people of Keralam to vote in large numbers in the 2026 Assembly elections. Record participation will add vigour to Keralam’s democratic spirit. I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2026
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Voting Begins In High-Stakes Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Today
Voting for the high-stakes polling in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry has kick-started today. While the BJP is seeking another win in Assam, Kerala's Left Front is aiming for a fifth straight term. In Puducherry, N Rangaswamy's AINRC is plotting a fourth win.
Kerala Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Kerala Minister Suresh Gopi Arrives At Polling Booth To Cast His Vote
Kerala minister Suresh Gopi arrived at a polling booth to cast his vote.
#WATCH | Guruvayur, Keralam: Union Minister Suresh Gopi arrives at Guruvayur Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayur South Part booth number 137 to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/1WEPeMNuJf— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Assam Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Mock Polling Underway At A Polling Station In Kamrup
A mock polling is underway at a polling station in Assam's Kamrup.
#WATCH | Assam: Mock polling underway at a polling station in Kamrup.— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Polling will begin at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/OpbN59ll11
Assam Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges People To Vote In "Large Numbers"
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, urged people to vote today.
"Today, Assam votes and each voice matters, each vote matters in the path of building a better Assam. On the occasion of this festival of democracy, I urge everyone to come out and #Vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new height," he said.
Today, Assam votes and each voice matters, each vote matters in the path of building a better Assam.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2026
On the occasion of this festival of democracy, I urge everyone to come out and #Vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new heights.#AssamElections2026 pic.twitter.com/ueAYgakH5j
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Go To Polls Today In High-Stakes Battle
The stage is set for high-stakes polling in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry today, with voting kicking off at 7 am. While the BJP is seeking another win in Assam, Kerala's Left Front is aiming for a fifth straight term. In Puducherry, N Rangaswamy's AINRC is plotting a fourth win.
The voting will be held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry in this phase of the election. The results will be declared on May 4.