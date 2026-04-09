Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Voting for the high-stakes polling in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry has kick-started today. While the BJP is seeking another win in Assam, Kerala's Left Front is aiming for a fifth straight term. In Puducherry, N Rangaswamy's AINRC is plotting a fourth win.

The voting is underway for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry in this phase of the election. The results will be declared on May 4.

In Assam, the key contest is between the BJP and Congress. The election will be the first since delimitation in the northeastern state in 2023, a controversial exercise that led to the redrawing of constituencies in areas where the Muslim community's votes were influential. In Kerala, the election is shaping as a three-way battle between the BJP, the ruling Left, and the Congress - with the BJP expected to do better than usual. In Puducherry, the contest is between Rangaswamy's NR Congress, which is allied with the BJP and AIADMK, against the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will make its electoral debut.

Here are the live updates for the Assembly Elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry: