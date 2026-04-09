TVK To Play Spoiler For Congress-DMK As Puducherry Votes Today? 10 Points

The NDA is hoping for a second straight term in Puducherry, where 30 seats are up for election today. The pitch, though, has been queered by the entry of the fledgling TVK, which has set up multi-cornered contests in many seats.

Here are 10 points on Puducherry elections The constituents of the ruling NDA in Puducherry are the AINRC (All India NR Congress), BJP, the AIADMK, and the LJK (Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi). The Opposition INDIA bloc includes the Congress, the DMK and the VCK. The TVK, headed by actor-politician Vijay, has fielded two sitting MLAs. Sai J Saravanan Kumar was also a minister in the AINRC-BJP government. The party has also fielded former legislators in four other constituencies. The statehood issue has gained traction in this election with the BJP rejecting Chief Minister N Rangasamy's demand for assurance on statehood and ejecting LJK from the NDA, citing that party chief Jose Charles Martin, son of lottery baron Santiago Martin, does not have roots in the former French colony. Campaigning has been replete with populist promises. The BJP has promised two free LPG cylinders, water ATMS, a hike in assistance for fishermen during fishing ban period. Rangasamy has announced that the government deposit for newborn girl babies will be doubled to Rs 1 lakh. Besides statehood, the Congress had promised Rs 2,500 a month for unemployed youth, free bus rides for women and a health insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh. The TVK has announced a maternity assistance of Rs 25,000, free LPGs and reservation for locals in jobs. Thattanchavady is set for a high-profile contest, with Chief Minister and AINRC founder N Rangasamy -- who won the seat four times -- in direct contest against Congress MP V Vaithilingam, who is also a former Chief Minister of Puducherry. Rangasamy has also filed his nomination papers from a second constituency -- Mangalam. Among the other key leaders, Home Minister A Namassivayam is contesting from Mannadipet. Ministers PRN Thirumurugan of the All India NR Congress and John Kumar filed their nomination papers for the Karaikal North and Mudaliarpet constituencies respectively. Over the past years, the slide of the AIADMK has been noticeable in the Union Territory, with the party being allotted just two seats this time. The All India NR Congress is contesting on 16 seats, BJP on 10, and the Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi on two. The Opposition Congress is fighting on 16 seats and ally DMK on 14. Five Congress rebels are fighting against the party's official and allies' candidates. The Congress, though, has managed to stop them from campaigning. Leader of the Opposition and DMK leader R Siva also filed his nomination from Villianur constituency. The counting of votes will take place on May 4 - along with that of Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam.

