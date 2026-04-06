Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, NDA's Unflappable Patron 'Saint'

While the campaign for the Assembly polls has reached a feverish pitch, AINRC founder and Chief Minister N Rangasamy is a picture of poise.

Clad in speckless white dhoti and a kurta-like long shirt, 75-year old Rangasamy remains all smiles as he goes door-to-door seeking votes and makes it a point to himself distribute pamphlets on achievements.

Four-time chief minister, he is a bachelor, and law graduate and he is contesting from the two constituencies -- Thattanchavady and Mangalam for a fifth term in office. The campaign of the veteran leader, who cut his teeth in the Congress party before launching his own party the AINRC in 2011, offers interesting spectacles.

Local people, in several places transform the campaign into a kind of a grievances redressal meeting as some wanted their community to be included in the most backward category and others placed a variety of requests, including a demand for housing patta.

To all the requests, the chief minister politely provides answers from his campaign vehicle. "Only we are going to form the next government. Do not worry. Your grievances will be addressed." Be it in his interaction with the public, or while seeking votes or even while taking on political rivals, he is composed and talks in a soft, patronising tone.

His admirers hail him "Vaazhum Kamarajar" (Living Kamaraj, the iconic former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a freedom fighter) and "Makkalin Muthalvar" (People's Chief Minister). They proudly say that he always responds to invitations from people; be it a domestic function or wedding and he does not say no to requests from public.

A popular leader, he is in politics for about four decades and several people regard him as a spiritual seeker and a gentle disciplinarian. An ardent devotee of a revered saint, Appa Paithiyam Swamigal, Rangasamy always sports sacred ash on his forehead. The spiritual guru's photo adorns his campaign vehicle, as well as finds a prominent place in his campaign material.

When PTI interacted with people in the chief minister's residential locality of Thilaspet --including portions of Odai Street and Vinayagar Koil Street-- it revealed surprising facts.

Several of them were aware of Rangasamy's routine, including his prayer time in the local temple, at what time he observes 'Mouna Viratam' (vow of silence) and when he provides 'Anna dhanam.' They were convinced that Rangasamy was seeking his fortune from two constituencies out of his belief in sentiments.

An elderly man even rightly said that the chief minister would be having his morning tea at a particular place at an appointed hour.

"Now it's noon; if you wish meeting CM right now, you need to go to the Nehru Street in the bazaar and he will be in his friend's place," said a young man who lives on the street where Rangasamy lives.

Surprisingly what he said turned out to be correct and Rangasamy spoke to PTI at that spot, at that time and listed a slew of welfare schemes for the benefit of the people.

Hailing from the influential Vanniyar community, he first became the chief minister in 2001 and was in office for a second term between 2006 and 2008. In 2011, he took over as the CM for a third term and he assumed office for the fourth time in 2021.

Puducherry is set to go to polls on April 9.

Out of the 30 Assembly constituencies, ruling AINRC is in the race in 16 constituencies and its ally BJP in 10 and AIADMK and LJK are in the fray in two segments each.

As regards the opposition, Congress is in the race in 16 segments, the DMK in 13 and VCK in one. Also, six unofficial Congress candidates (allotted hand symbol) are also in the fray in Mangalam, Thirubuvanai (Reserved), Kalapet, Raj Bhavan, Karaikkal-South and Uzhavarkarai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)