Tension In Ruling Alliance As Puducherry Set For Tight Race On 30 Seats

As Puducherry heads for Assembly polls on April 9, the battle for its 30 seats is increasingly being shaped by competitive populism, with all three major players -- the ruling All-India NR Congress (AINRC)-led NDA, the Congress alliance, and actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam -- rolling out expansive welfare promises in a high-stakes triangular contest.

At the forefront is the ruling AINRC alliance, though only the BJP among the constituents has unveiled a manifesto packed with voter-focused schemes.

Key promises include setting up 30 water ATMs across Puducherry, introducing a Vande Bharat train connection, providing two free LPG cylinders annually, and a controversial additional cylinder for the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The alliance has also proposed 30 Atal canteens offering subsidised meals, alongside other welfare measures.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Rangasamy had announced that the government deposit for girl children would be doubled from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, reinforcing the alliance's welfare plank.

Seat-sharing within the NDA sees AINRC contesting 16 seats and the BJP 14.

Tension, however, persists within the alliance. The BJP has rejected Rangasamy's demand for full statehood for Puducherry and his call to remove a regional ally linked to lottery baron Martin's family from the NDA fold - issues that could test coalition cohesion even as the alliance seeks a comeback.

The Congress-led alliance, with 16 seats for the Congress and 14 for its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is countering with a mix of welfare and structural promises.

The campaign led by Mallikarjun Kharge has foregrounded statehood for Puducherry, alongside schemes such as Rs 2,500 worth of free monthly rations, Rs 2,000 scholarships for college students, and free education from primary to research level.

Yet, the Congress faces internal turbulence, with at least five rebels contesting against official candidates across the alliance. Party leaders insist the dissenters have agreed not to actively campaign, maintaining that electoral prospects will remain unaffected.

Adding a new dimension to the contest is Vijay's TVK, making its electoral debut by contesting 28 seats, leaving two for allies.

Positioning itself as a disruptor, TVK has announced a sweeping welfare agenda, including Rs 25,000 maternity assistance, Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all families, and 200 units of free electricity for below-poverty-line households.

The party has also promised 100 per cent crop insurance, a Rs 20 per litre diesel subsidy for fishermen, and filling all government vacancies.

Beyond welfare, TVK is pushing governance reforms, promising full statehood, curtailing powers of the Lieutenant Governor, and conducting long-pending local body elections - directly challenging both the ruling dispensation and the Congress.

With polling set for April 9, Puducherry's electorate is witnessing a contest where freebies, subsidies, and systemic promises intersect, reflecting a broader trend of competitive populism.

The NDA banks on continuity and central alignment, Congress blends welfare with autonomy demands, while TVK seeks to channel voter appetite for a change.

(With inputs from Sagarika R)

