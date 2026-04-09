Congress Waits In The Wings As CPM Crosses Fingers For A Third Term In Kerala

Kerala, which had a revolving-door system for the ruling party for over 50 years, broke the mould and gave a second straight term to the CPM-led LDF in 2021. It was attributed to the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was dubbed the party strongman.

This time though, the Left bloc is seen as being in a tight spot, having to battle anti-incumbency that has been building up over a decade,

The image of the Chief Minister has also taken a beating following the death of his close advisor Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Vijayan was criticised by many because of controversial moves like centralising decision-making and cutting off public access.

The factionalism in the CPM suddenly made headlines and the Chief Minister was also accused of nepotism.

For the CPM, which has lost its citadels in West Bengal and Tripura, Kerala remains the last bastion and a loss here could cause an existential crisis for the party.

In this backdrop, the Congress-led LDF has sharpened its attack, alleging a collusion between the ruling combine and the BJP, which is hoping to expand its footprint in the state.

The LDF has been campaigning on a platform of reforms, boosted by its success in the three-tier local body elections held in December.

The Sabarimala issue -- coming up in the Supreme Court -- also continues to influence voter sentiment. The court's 2018 decision to allow entry to women of child-bearing age has been challenged and the timing of the hearings has pitched it as an election issue.

The CPM, which backed reform in 2018, has now suddenly done a U-turn and is speaking for the rights of hardliners on the issue.