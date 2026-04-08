Rap, Spoofs And Satire: How Campaign Songs Shaped Kerala's Electoral Mood

In Kerala's fiercely contested elections, campaign songs are emerging as powerful political tools to energise cadres, shape narratives and also influence voters' sentiments.

During the 2021 polls, playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar's campaign track 'Urappanu Keralam' became a defining soundtrack of the Left Democratic Front's outreach. With its folk tone and lyrics emphasising continuity in governance, the song travelled far beyond party stages.

Across the Malabar region, in particular, the song played repeatedly from campaign vehicles and local loudspeakers. The LDF went on to sweep much of the region, even denting strongholds traditionally associated with the Indian Union Muslim League. While multiple factors shape elections, the role of campaign music in building momentum was hard to ignore.

Kerala Politics And Deep Musical Roots

In Kerala, many candidates have commissioned personalised campaign tracks built around their political image. Leaders such as Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Sivankutty and V D Satheesan have featured in constituency-level campaign songs highlighting their credentials and local connect. Many of these were spoof-style campaign numbers set to familiar tunes with newly written political lyrics, helping them quickly connect with voters. Played repeatedly on campaign vehicles and street loudspeakers, they underline how music has become a central tool in shaping electoral messaging across the state.

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Campaign Music Is Evolving

Thrissur-based playback singer Indulekha Warrier says political expression through music today reflects changing social moods and audiences. She said youngsters are opting for rap as well. During the campaign season, she performed a rap composition on Thrissur Pooram, another song centred on women's empowerment, and also spoke about the need to remove the stigma surrounding women entering politics. She also pointed to a broader generational shift, noting how younger people often carry strong ideas and aspirations but do not always follow them through, a trend she believes cultural expression can help address indirectly.

Referring to rapper Vedan, who openly campaigned for Left candidates, she observed that contemporary genres such as rap carry political messaging directly to a younger audience and shape conversations beyond traditional campaign platforms.

Microphone As Powerful As Manifesto

In Kerala, the connection between campaign songs and electoral mobilisation appears especially pronounced. From folk melodies to rap lyrics and viral spoofs, parties are investing heavily in music as a campaign strategy.

During the recent local body polls, a spoof targeting the alleged Sabarimala gold heist and widely circulated by UDF supporters created sharp messaging on the ground. Eventually, the Congress-led UDF performed strongly.

As the election campaign draws to a close, one lesson stands out. In Kerala's political theatre, the microphone can be as powerful as the manifesto. And whichever side finds the most resonant soundtrack may gain a crucial edge in the battle for votes.