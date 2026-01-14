All About Chandy Oommen, Son Of Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Chandy Oommen, the son of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, will be contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections from the Puthuppally constituency.

Oommen is a sitting MLA from Puthuppally, a seat his father, a Congress stalwart, represented for over five decades.

The 37-year-old emerged victorious in the 2023 bypoll, necessitated after his father's death.

Who Is Chandy Oommen?

Chandy Oommen was born in March 1986 in Puthuppally, Kerala's Kottayam district. He completed schooling at Loyola School before moving to Delhi, where he pursued a BA (Hons) and an MA in History from St Stephen's College.

He then studied LLB at Delhi University and LLM in Constitutional Law from Christ University, Bengaluru. In 2016, he attended a summer programme at the London School of Economics and completed another LLM in Criminology from the National Law University, New Delhi.

Oommen's association with the Congress began early. He joined the party in 2000. In 2022, he took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, walking barefoot for parts of the 4,000-kilometre journey.

Internal Friction And Political Challenges

Despite his strong electoral debut in 2023, Chandy Oommen's political journey has not been entirely smooth. Congress's internal tensions came to the fore when he publicly expressed dissatisfaction over being sidelined in organisational matters. He said he felt “humiliated” after being removed from a Youth Congress organisational post without prior intimation on his father's death anniversary in 2024.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with how he has been treated within the party. Oommen said he has dedicated over 25 years to the Congress since joining in 2000. He added that though his experience as a party worker exceeded that of several sitting MPs and MLAs, he was inadequately recognised.

Chandy Oommen also responded to controversies linked to his father's legacy. On the allegations of payments by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd to various political figures, including former chief minister Chandy, Oommen urged people not to drag his late father's name into the issue.

Ground-Level Approach To Politics

At the constituency level, Chandy Oommen has sought to project a grounded and accessible image. Recently, during the Puthuppally campaign, he chose to avoid the use of flex boards, banners, and posters, opting instead for direct, door-to-door engagement with voters. He said that the money saved from campaign materials would be used to build homes for the poor.