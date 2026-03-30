What Happens If You Don't Apply Sunscreen Daily? What Men Need To Know

Being a man, you may have seen sunscreen as optional and thought of applying it only at the beach or during a holiday. But here's the reality: skipping sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days or when you're just stepping out briefly, can quietly damage your skin over time. And no, this isn't just about looking tanned or avoiding a sunburn. It goes much deeper than that. Sunlight contains ultraviolet radiation, mainly UVA and UVB rays. While UVB rays are responsible for sunburn, UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and cause long-term damage. What's important to know is this: UVA rays are present all year round, even when it's cloudy, and they can pass through glass. The FDA regulates sunscreen as an over-the-counter drug. At present, it has authorised 16 ultraviolet filters for use, 14 organic compounds, and 2 inorganic minerals. The two inorganic options are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which are widely used for their broad-spectrum protection. So, whether you're driving, working near a window, or just stepping out for errands, your skin is exposed.

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1. Premature Ageing Happens Faster Than You Think

As per a study published in the journal Dovepress, clinical signs of aging are largely driven by external factors, with sun exposure playing the most significant role. In fact, ultraviolet radiation is estimated to account for nearly 80% of visible facial aging.". Without protection, UV rays break down collagen and elastin, the fibres that keep your skin firm and youthful. Over time, this leads to:

Fine lines and wrinkles

Sagging skin

Uneven skin tone

Rough texture

2. Increased Risk of Skin Cancer

This is where things get serious. Regular unprotected exposure to UV radiation increases the risk of skin cancers, including melanoma, the most dangerous form. Even if you don't burn easily, cumulative sun damage can still raise your risk. Men, in particular, are often diagnosed later than women because they tend to ignore early warning signs or skip preventive care like sunscreen.

Also read: Skin Damage Doesn't Stop at the Door: The Need For Wearing Sunscreen At Home

3. Uneven Skin and Pigmentation

Not using sunscreen can trigger pigmentation issues such as dark spots, tanning, and uneven skin tone. Sun exposure stimulates melanin production, which is your skin's natural defence mechanism. But over time, this can lead to stubborn patches that are hard to reverse, even with expensive treatments.

4. Sunburn Isn't Just Temporary Damage

Many men brush off sunburn as a short-term issue. Redness today, gone tomorrow, right? Not quite. Repeated sunburns cause lasting damage to skin cells and significantly increase your long-term risk of skin problems. Even mild burns add up over the years.

5. Your Skin Barrier Weakens

UV exposure doesn't just affect the surface. It weakens your skin's natural barrier, making it more prone to:

Dryness

Sensitivity

Irritation

Breakouts

This can make your skin look dull and feel rough, even if you're otherwise healthy.

Why Men Are More at Risk

Men typically have thicker skin, but that doesn't make it immune to damage. In fact:

Men are less likely to use sunscreen daily

They often spend more time outdoors without protection

Skincare routines are usually minimal or inconsistent

This combination increases the chances of long-term damage.

How to Start Using Sunscreen

You don't need a complicated routine. Just keep it simple and consistent. After consuling a dermatologist, you may go for SPF 30 or higher with broad-spectrum protection. Even if you're indoors most of the day. Face, neck, ears, and hands are most exposed. Especially if you're sweating or spending long hours outdoors. Skipping sunscreen might not show immediate consequences, but over time, it can speed up ageing, damage your skin, and increase serious health risks. Think of sunscreen as a daily essential, not an occasional add-on. It's one of the simplest habits you can adopt today to protect your skin for years to come. Because when it comes to your health and appearance, prevention is always easier than repair.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.