Suffering From Skin Problems? Luke Coutinho Shares 10 Lifestyle Changes For Good Skin

Have you ever wondered why skin problems like acne, pigmentation, rashes and dullness keep coming back despite the consistent use of serums, spot treatments and Korean skincare regimens? It turns out that while topical creams can temporarily improve skin texture, they do not always address the root cause of these problems. According to integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho, a person's lifestyle choices “create the biological environment for skin to repair and regenerate… Skin regenerates during deep sleep. Food becomes information for skin cells. Hydration, movement, gut health, hormones, emotional health, nutrient deficiencies… are the base.”

In his latest Instagram post, the lifestyle guru explains the causes of skin problems in detail and shares foundations for better skin health.

9 Causes Of Skin Problems

Chronic inflammation

Oxidative stress & glycation

Hormonal imbalance

Insulin resistance

Gut dysbiosis & constipation

Nutrient deficiencies

Sleep debt

Chronic stress

Environmental load (pollution, blue light)

10 Foundations Of Skin Health

1. Cellular Nutrition

Skin reflects what you eat, digest, absorb and metabolise. Poor dietary patterns are linked to:

Inflammation

Glycation (sugar-collagen damage)

Acne and pigmentation

Accelerated ageing

2. Essential Nutrients For Good Skin

Vitamin D – Increased proneness to dry and flaky skin, irritation, eczema and inflammation

– Increased proneness to dry and flaky skin, irritation, eczema and inflammation Iron – Supports healthy mucosal membranes and oxygen delivery; deficiency can make skin thinner, causing more water loss and dullness

– Supports healthy mucosal membranes and oxygen delivery; deficiency can make skin thinner, causing more water loss and dullness Vitamin C – Collagen synthesis and antioxidant defence

– Collagen synthesis and antioxidant defence Zinc – Acne regulation and wound healing

– Acne regulation and wound healing Selenium – Antioxidant protection

– Antioxidant protection Silica – Collagen structure and elasticity

– Collagen structure and elasticity Vitamin A (food-based) – Healthy skin cell turnover

– Healthy skin cell turnover Polyphenols – Protection against UV and pollution damage

– Protection against UV and pollution damage Omega-3s – Anti-inflammatory support and barrier repair

– Anti-inflammatory support and barrier repair Protein – Structural repair and collagen framework

3. Gut Health And Microbiome

The gut-skin axis is well established. Many studies show that skin improves when gut health is addressed, even without changing skincare. Gut inflammation, constipation or dysbiosis is associated with:

Acne

Rosacea

Eczema

Psoriasis

Chronic rashes

4. Adequate Deep Sleep

Skin repair peaks during deep sleep. Poor sleep:

Raises cortisol

Increases inflammation

Worsens pigmentation

Accelerates collagen breakdown

5. Stress And Suppressed Emotions

Stress is not just in the mind; it also shows on the skin. Chronic stress:

Raises cortisol

Triggers breakouts

Worsens pigmentation

Delays healing

Accelerates glycation, which leads to premature ageing

6. Hormonal Health

Skin is often the first organ to signal a hormonal imbalance, such as PCOS, insulin resistance, thyroid imbalance and perimenopause. Hormonal issues influence:

Acne patterns

Pigmentation

Facial hair growth

Oil production

7. Cellular Hydration

Adequate hydration:

Supports barrier integrity

Improves skin elasticity

Reduces puffiness

Improves elimination of toxins

Enhances glow

8. Movement And Exercise

Your skin and face need it for:

Circulation

Oxygen delivery

Nutrient transport

Lymphatic drainage

Cellular detoxification

9. Breathwork And Oxygenation

Shallow breathing reduces oxygen delivery to the skin. Conscious breathing, breathing exercises and pranayama:

Improve oxygenation

Reduce oxidative stress

Support eliminatory pathways

10. Smoking, Vaping And Alcohol

Smoking, vaping and excess alcohol:

Damage collagen and elastin

Reduce blood flow

Increase oxidative stress

Accelerate ageing

Delay healing

Responsible Skincare

Luke Coutinho urges viewers to “stop using so many chemicals on your skin in the name of skincare. It can actually age your skin faster in the long run. The 7-step Korean routine isn't designed for Indian skin, climate, or microbiome. For Indian skin, more steps often mean:

Barrier damage

Microbiome disruption, sensitivity and pigmentation”

So the next time you are eager to try a new skincare trend, remember to listen to your body first, as the issue may be deeper rooted than you think.

