Suffering From Skin Problems? Luke Coutinho Shares 10 Lifestyle Changes For Good Skin

Have you ever wondered why skin problems like acne, pigmentation, rashes and dullness keep coming back despite the consistent use of serums, spot treatments and Korean skincare regimens? It turns out that while topical creams can temporarily improve skin texture, they do not always address the root cause of these problems. According to integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho, a person's lifestyle choices “create the biological environment for skin to repair and regenerate… Skin regenerates during deep sleep. Food becomes information for skin cells. Hydration, movement, gut health, hormones, emotional health, nutrient deficiencies… are the base.”
In his latest Instagram post, the lifestyle guru explains the causes of skin problems in detail and shares foundations for better skin health.
9 Causes Of Skin Problems
- Chronic inflammation
- Oxidative stress & glycation
- Hormonal imbalance
- Insulin resistance
- Gut dysbiosis & constipation
- Nutrient deficiencies
- Sleep debt
- Chronic stress
- Environmental load (pollution, blue light)
10 Foundations Of Skin Health
1. Cellular Nutrition
Skin reflects what you eat, digest, absorb and metabolise. Poor dietary patterns are linked to:
- Inflammation
- Glycation (sugar-collagen damage)
- Acne and pigmentation
- Accelerated ageing
2. Essential Nutrients For Good Skin
- Vitamin D – Increased proneness to dry and flaky skin, irritation, eczema and inflammation
- Iron – Supports healthy mucosal membranes and oxygen delivery; deficiency can make skin thinner, causing more water loss and dullness
- Vitamin C – Collagen synthesis and antioxidant defence
- Zinc – Acne regulation and wound healing
- Selenium – Antioxidant protection
- Silica – Collagen structure and elasticity
- Vitamin A (food-based) – Healthy skin cell turnover
- Polyphenols – Protection against UV and pollution damage
- Omega-3s – Anti-inflammatory support and barrier repair
- Protein – Structural repair and collagen framework
3. Gut Health And Microbiome
The gut-skin axis is well established. Many studies show that skin improves when gut health is addressed, even without changing skincare. Gut inflammation, constipation or dysbiosis is associated with:
- Acne
- Rosacea
- Eczema
- Psoriasis
- Chronic rashes
4. Adequate Deep Sleep
Skin repair peaks during deep sleep. Poor sleep:
- Raises cortisol
- Increases inflammation
- Worsens pigmentation
- Accelerates collagen breakdown
5. Stress And Suppressed Emotions
Stress is not just in the mind; it also shows on the skin. Chronic stress:
- Raises cortisol
- Triggers breakouts
- Worsens pigmentation
- Delays healing
- Accelerates glycation, which leads to premature ageing
6. Hormonal Health
Skin is often the first organ to signal a hormonal imbalance, such as PCOS, insulin resistance, thyroid imbalance and perimenopause. Hormonal issues influence:
- Acne patterns
- Pigmentation
- Facial hair growth
- Oil production
7. Cellular Hydration
Adequate hydration:
- Supports barrier integrity
- Improves skin elasticity
- Reduces puffiness
- Improves elimination of toxins
- Enhances glow
8. Movement And Exercise
Your skin and face need it for:
- Circulation
- Oxygen delivery
- Nutrient transport
- Lymphatic drainage
- Cellular detoxification
9. Breathwork And Oxygenation
Shallow breathing reduces oxygen delivery to the skin. Conscious breathing, breathing exercises and pranayama:
- Improve oxygenation
- Reduce oxidative stress
- Support eliminatory pathways
10. Smoking, Vaping And Alcohol
Smoking, vaping and excess alcohol:
- Damage collagen and elastin
- Reduce blood flow
- Increase oxidative stress
- Accelerate ageing
- Delay healing
Responsible Skincare
Luke Coutinho urges viewers to “stop using so many chemicals on your skin in the name of skincare. It can actually age your skin faster in the long run. The 7-step Korean routine isn't designed for Indian skin, climate, or microbiome. For Indian skin, more steps often mean:
- Barrier damage
- Microbiome disruption, sensitivity and pigmentation”
So the next time you are eager to try a new skincare trend, remember to listen to your body first, as the issue may be deeper rooted than you think.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
