Skin Damage Doesn't Stop at the Door: The Need For Wearing Sunscreen At Home

Sunlight gets into your house through windows every day, silently infiltrating our homes and workspaces. It is a common believe that staying indoors protects skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays, however, this is not true. UVA rays, which penetrate glass easily, account for up to 95% of UV radiation reaching Earth's surface. These rays can cause premature ageing, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. Even if you're exposed to it briefly, like sitting by a window, cooking in a sunlit kitchen, or working at a desk near glass, can add up over time.

In India, where there's sunlight all year-round with homes featuring large windows, this can be a hidden threat. Air-conditioned rooms lure us into laziness, but unprotected skin absorbs UVA daily. Studies show rising skin cancer rates linked to exposure to sunlight. Hence, to keep your skin protected at all times, it is important that you wear sunscreen at all times and not just when you're outside. This can help prevent long-term skin damage.

Indoor UV Exposure

UV radiation splits into UVA, UVB, and UVC. UVB rays, mostly blocked by glass, cause sunburns and are the primary cause of skin cancer when you're outdoors. UVA, however, passes through windows, reaching deep into the skin to break down collagen and elastin. This leads to sagging skin, fine lines, and age spots, which are hallmarks of photoageing.

Research from the Journal of Investigative Dermatology confirms that office workers near windows experience 40-50% more UVA exposure than those farther away. A single hour by a window equals minutes outdoors without protection. Over years, this 'invisible burn' accelerates ageing.

Everyday Scenarios Where You're at Risk While Indoors

Think about your routine; sipping chai by the balcony door, scrolling on your phone near a curtainless pane, or practicing yoga in a sunlit room. These expose your skin to UVA, which doesn't fade with clouds or season, it stays constant from dawn till dusk.

In some households with open layouts and floor-to-ceiling glass increase the risks. Also, commuting in auto-rickshaw or car windows increases exposure, as vehicle glass filters only 60-70% of UVA. Even LED bulbs emit low-level blue light, mimicking UVA effects and worsening pigmentation.

Health Consequences Beyond Wrinkles

Indoor UV doesn't just cause cosmetic problems. It triggers free radicals, inflaming skin and weakening its barrier. This leads to melasma which are dark patches exacerbated by hormones and sun. In the long-term, it increases the risk of melanoma. Skin Cancer Foundation says indoor sunlight exposure contributes to 10-20% of non-melanoma cancers.

For people practicing yoga or fitness indoors, if your skin is unprotected, it can lead to oxidative stress, dulling glow and slowing recovery.

Why Sunscreen Indoors Makes Sense

Dermatologists across the globe recommend daily SPF 30+ broad-spectrum sunscreen, even when you're indoors. Reapply every 2-3 hours if you're near windows or have direct exposure. Mineral formulas with zinc oxide are suitable for sensitive skin.

Other Benefits Of Sunscreen: Sunscreen evens tone, fights pollution (PM2.5 binds UV damage), and improves makeup longevity.

Choosing and Applying the Right Sunscreen

Opt for water-resistant, non-comedogenic options which have labels "broad-spectrum" and "PA++++." There are several brands that cater to diverse tones without giving a white cast.

Tips For Application

Layer after moisturiser, before makeup.

Use tinted versions for all-day wear.

Pair with antioxidants like vitamin C serum for UV defense boost.

Other tips to keep your skin safe includes:

Tint windows with UV films (blocks 99% UVA cheaply) can be beneficial. Use sheer curtains, or add plants as natural filters. Position desks away from direct light; during peak 10 AM-4 PM hours and close blinds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.