Nutritionist Explains Why Sunscreen Is Essential For Healthy Summer Living

Sunscreen is one of the most crucial summertime necessities. From choosing the best SPF to applying it correctly, sunscreen can make massive improvements in your skin with little effort. Skipping sunscreen might expose your skin to the sun's damaging rays and increase your chance of developing skin cancer. Additionally, it may result in wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloured skin. Still not convinced? In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some additional benefits of applying sunscreen regularly. She writes in the caption, "The sun is out, and so are we! But before you step outside, don't forget your #1 skincare essential—Sunscreen!"

Here's why sunscreen is a non-negotiable in summer

1. Shields from UV Rays: Protects your skin from harmful UVA & UVB rays that cause sunburn, premature aging, and even skin cancer.

2. Prevents Dark Spots & Pigmentation: Sun exposure can trigger melanin production, leading to uneven skin tone and stubborn spots.

3. Delays Wrinkles & Fine Lines: Sunscreen helps prevent collagen breakdown, keeping your skin youthful & healthy.

4. Reduces Sunburn & Tanning: A broad-spectrum SPF 30+ keeps your skin safe while you enjoy the outdoors.

Nmami also explains how to use sunscreen correctly

Apply generously 15-20 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every 2-3 hours, especially if you're sweating or swimming. Use even on cloudy days—UV rays don't take a break!

Using sunscreen effectively during summer is important for protecting your skin and overall health. By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce your risk of sunburn, skin cancer, and premature aging, while promoting overall skin health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.