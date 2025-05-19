Viral Video Shows How Automated "Sunscreen Booth" At Resort Works, Internet Has Mixed Reactions

Putting on sunscreen while travelling is essential, but it often feels like a tedious chore. When one is on vacation, one likes to relax all the time and not have to worry about anything. But forgetting to put sunscreen can have damaging consequences, so most of us diligently ensure we remember to do it. But what if there was a machine that put it on for you? Sounds like something from a sci-fi movie, doesn't it? Well, the concept is not fictional at all. A recent viral video shows a woman using an outdoor "sunscreen booth," which is equipped with what seems to be an automated system.

The reel was shared by popular digital creator Abbie Herbert on her Instagram page. It shows her stepping into the pod-shaped sunscreen booth at a resort after pressing a button to start its timer. The pod is curved and is open from the front and top. Abby positions herself inside it and keeps her arms slightly away from her body. Once the timer counts down to 0, we see the booth emitting sprays of sunscreen. It automatically rotates Abby so the liquid covers her on all sides. Watch the clip below:

The viral reel received mixed reactions in the comments section. Some people loved the concept of sunscreen both, while others were concerned about the impact of the spray on one's body and the environment. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:

"I need one of those to use it everyday to go out."

"This is GENIUS."

"I literally want to stay at this resort for this reason alone."

"Please tell me you're holding your breath."

"This is amazingggg!!!"

"That is terrifying."

"You should have put your hair up to get your back fully."

"So harmful to the environment. It sprayed so much up into the air."

"Oh gosh! That can't be healthy to breathe in! It's not healthy to inhale any while using a spray sunscreen bottle. That looks intense for your poor lungs."

" Probably half of what is being sprayed is going up into the air and into the surrounding environment!!! Great idea but poor execution."

"There's so much sunscreen in your hair and on your glasses. I'm so confused. Why didn't you put up your hair, especially to get your back, and why didn't you take off the sunglasses??"

"This is the kind of technology a tanning booth needs."

The viral video has clocked over 8 million views so far on Instagram. It was shot at Evermore Orlando Resort.