What Is An Eye Stroke? Know Types, Symptoms, Causes And More

Eye stroke, also known as retinal artery or vein occlusion, is a serious medical condition which happens when the blood supply to the retina gets blocked. Retine is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Like a usual stroke that interrupts oxygen flow to the brain, an eye stroke cuts off the essential nutrients and oxygen required for the retinal cells. This disruption can lead to rapid and sometimes permanent vision loss in the affected eye. It is a medical emergency which needs immediate attention.

The retina depends on the supply of oxygen and nutrients carried by blood vessels. When these vessels become blocked or narrowed, the retinal cells can get damaged. This disruption may happen due to a clot, buildup of fatty deposits, or pressure on the blood vessels. While it may sound rare, eye strokes are more common in older adults and people with conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes. Read on to know the types, symptoms, causes and risk factors.

Types Of Eye Stroke

Depending on which specific vessel is affected, doctors categorise this condition into two main types:

1. Retinal Artery Occlusion (RAO)

This occurs when an artery that carries blood to the retina gets blocked. It is often caused by a blood clot or plaque. There are two main types of RAO:

Central Retinal Artery Occlusion (CRAO): A blockage in the main artery supplying the retina.

Branch Retinal Artery Occlusion (BRAO): A blockage in one of the smaller branches.

Branch Retinal Artery Occlusion (BRAO): In this scenario, one of the smaller, secondary branches of the retinal artery becomes blocked.

2. Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO)

This happens when a vein that carries blood away from the retina is blocked, causing blood to back up and leak into the retina. It is more common than RAO and includes:

Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO)

Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO)

Each type affects vision differently, but all require medical evaluation.

Symptoms Of Eye Stroke

The symptoms of an eye stroke usually appear suddenly and can vary depending on the severity and location of the blockage. Common signs are:

Sudden blurred or dim vision in one eye

Partial or complete vision loss

Seeing dark spots or "floaters"

A shadow or curtain over part of the visual field

Painless vision changes (most eye strokes are not painful)

Some people may only notice mild vision changes at first, which can worsen over time.

Causes And Risk Factors Of Eye Stroke

Eye strokes occur when blood flow is blocked, but there may be several underlying conditions that can increase the risk. These risks include:

High blood pressure: Damages blood vessels over time

Damages blood vessels over time Diabetes: Affects blood circulation and vessel health

Affects blood circulation and vessel health High cholesterol: Leads to plaque buildup in arteries

Leads to plaque buildup in arteries Heart disease: Increases the chance of blood clots

Increases the chance of blood clots Smoking: Narrows and damages blood vessels

Narrows and damages blood vessels Age: More common in people over 50

More common in people over 50 Glaucoma: Increases pressure inside the eye

In many cases, a small clot travels from another part of the body (like the heart or neck arteries) and blocks the retinal vessel.

Prevention And Treatment Of Eye Stroke

Managing an eye stroke involves addressing the underlying cause to prevent further damage or future incidents. Because there is no single cure that works for everyone, treatment depends on each case and focuses on restoring blood flow as quickly as possible.

Steps For Long-Term Eye Health

Maintaining regular check-ups with your primary care doctor to manage conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol.

Adopting a heart-healthy diet rich in antioxidants and low in saturated fats to support vascular health.

Avoiding smoking, which is a major contributor to arterial damage

Staying physically active, as regular exercise improves overall circulation and helps manage weight, reducing the strain on your cardiovascular system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.