What Is Eye Stroke Caused By Extreme Heat? Can It Lead To Loss Of Vision?

Delhi has been battling a severe heatwave over the last two weeks. While Mungeshpur, on the city's northwestern fringes, saw the mercury touching 52.9 degrees Celsius, a person died in a city hospital due to heatstroke. The intense heat has sparked health concerns, including that of direct exposure to the sun's rays, which increases the risk of an eye stroke.

What is an eye stroke?

Eye stroke occurs from a lack of sufficient blood flow to the tissues located in the front part of the optic nerve, according to Penn Medicine. Also called anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, eye stroke is a dangerous and potentially debilitating condition.

The report states that If the blockage occurs as the blood vessels emerge out of the optic nerve and onto the retina, it is called a central or branch retinal artery occlusion.

"An eye stroke can cause sudden loss of vision," it warned.

Impact of heat on eye health

Heatwaves can negatively impact your overall eye health by causing dehydration.

It results in dry eyes and irritation. If there is an increase in exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, it can damage the eyes.

In addition, this increases the risk of conditions like cataracts, and macular degeneration among others.

It is worth noting that high temperatures can aggravate allergies. More frequent eye rubbing can introduce infections or cause further irritation.

Symptoms of eye stroke

The major symptoms of eye stroke include:

Dryness in eyes

Constant irritation

Blurry vision

Conjunctivitis

Swelling

Sudden vision loss in one eye

Loss of visual contrast or light sensitivity

Tips to stay safe