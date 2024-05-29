Keep Your Eyes Safe By Following These Tips During Heatwaves

High temperatures can exacerbate allergies and lead to more frequent eye rubbing

A heatwave is an extended period of excessively hot weather, often accompanied by high humidity, that can pose significant health risks. Heatwaves can negatively affect eye health by causing dehydration, which leads to dry eyes and irritation, and by increasing exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, which can damage the eyes and increase the risk of conditions like cataracts, macular degeneration, etc.. Additionally, high temperatures can exacerbate allergies and lead to more frequent eye rubbing, which can introduce infections or cause further irritation. Read on as we share a list of protective strategies you can follow to protect your eyes during a heatwave.

10 Tips to help protect your eyes during a heatwave:

1. Wear sunglasses

Sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, which can cause cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye damage. Choose sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays and wear them whenever you're outdoors.

2. Stay hydrated

Adequate hydration helps maintain the moisture balance in your eyes, preventing dryness and irritation. Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day, and more if you are active or spending time in the heat.

3. Use eye drops

Eye drops can help keep your eyes moist and prevent dryness caused by hot, dry air. Use lubricating eye drops as needed, especially if you feel your eyes becoming dry or irritated.

4. Wear a hat

A wide-brimmed hat can provide additional shade and reduce direct sunlight exposure to your eyes. Wear a hat with at least a 3-inch brim when spending extended periods outdoors.

5. Avoid peak sun hours

The sun's rays are strongest between 10 AM and 4 PM, increasing the risk of UV exposure. Limit outdoor activities during these hours and seek shade whenever possible.

6. Use UV-blocking contact lenses

UV-blocking contact lenses provide an extra layer of protection against UV rays. Consult with your eye care professional to get UV-blocking contact lenses and use them as directed.

7. Wear protective eyewear

Protective eyewear, such as wrap-around sunglasses or goggles, can shield your eyes from dust, debris, and intense sunlight. Use protective eyewear during activities like sports or yard work to prevent eye injuries and irritation.

8. Keep air conditioned spaces humidified

Air conditioning can dry out the air, leading to dry eyes. Use a humidifier in air-conditioned rooms to maintain moisture in the air and prevent eye dryness.

9. Use cold compresses

Cold compresses can soothe irritated or swollen eyes caused by heat and dryness. Apply a cold, damp cloth to your closed eyes for a few minutes to reduce discomfort and swelling.

10. Eat eye-healthy foods

Nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins C and E, and zinc can support overall eye health and reduce the risk of eye conditions exacerbated by heat and UV exposure. Include foods like salmon, leafy greens, citrus fruits, nuts, and seeds in your diet to promote eye health.

By following these tips, you can better protect your eyes during a heatwave and maintain good eye health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.