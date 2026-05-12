Sunscreen And Your Eyes: What Happens When It Accidentally Gets In?

Sunscreen is normally used by people to avoid getting sunburnt. But many people tend to apply it in a hurry, which can lead to sunscreen accidentally getting in their eyes. This is when it becomes an issue, as your eyes can become irritated and can develop reactionary side effects. The main reason behind it happening is the presence of chemical filters, fragrances, and preservatives that are listed in the ingredients panel when you flip the sunscreen bottle. The eyes are highly sensitive, and their surface can react differently when they are exposed to foreign substances such as sunscreens.

The common reactions in the eyes include burning and stinging eyes, excessive tearing, redness, and temporary blurred vision. While these reactions can be disorienting and need immediate eye drops that are prescribed by an ophthalmologist for relief, you need to know why your eyes react in this manner.

Why Sunscreen Causes Eye Irritation

The burning sensation in your eyes is a signal that they need safe disinfection, as the eyes have a thin protective surface. Chemical-laden sunscreens are more likely to cause eye irritation. Even though accidental overlap between eyes and sunscreen is possible, so is sweat causing your sunscreen to leech into your eyes. This can occur during outdoor activities as your body is trying to regulate its internal temperature via sweating, and if the sunscreen you have used accidentally gets in your eyes, then it can worsen with rubbing.

Dr Ruchi Verma, General Ophthalmologist, Sankara Eye Hospital, Indore, explains, "Sunscreens contain chemical filters and fragrances that irritate the delicate eye region. Eye rubbing worsens irritation and can cause surface abrasions. Mineral-based sunscreens and sunglasses help reduce the risk."

Research mentioned in the Journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics points to possible eye allergy when sunscreen accidentally gets in. To avoid sunscreen exposure to the eyes, you need to make sure that you don't apply it in excess and take your time while applying it. Most importantly, make sure it is absorbed by your skin after application.

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Immediate First Aid: What To Do If Sunscreen Gets In Your Eyes

Dr Bhavya Reddy, Consultant - Ophthalmology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, explains, "Sunscreen exposure to eyes can cause burning, stinging sensations, and watering."

He pinpoints the first aid that you need to practise to relieve the irritation in your eyes.

Flush eyes with running water or artificial tear drops immediately.

If the discomfort persists or you develop blurred vision, consult with your local ophthalmologist immediately.

Furthermore, you can use the following measures:

Use artificial tear eye drops, as the foreign substance can be pushed out.

Blink repeatedly to help clear residue that can further be absorbed by the eyelids.

Remove contact lenses immediately, as infection chances increase significantly.

Avoid eye rubbing completely, as the sunscreen can get into different parts of the eyes.

You should not use harsh materials, which include cloths or tissues, to touch the eye area.

When To See A Doctor

Consult an ophthalmologist if:

Eye discomfort lasting more than 2-3 hours may be a serious issue.

If there is persistent blurred vision, then you need to seek medical help to help clear your field of vision.

Severe redness or pain develops, and then there is a chance of serious eye health complications.

If symptoms worsen despite washing, then you need the doctor.

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Do Sunscreens Cause Permanent Eye Damage?

Most cases of accidental sunscreen exposure to the eyes can cause temporary discomfort. It rarely leads to permanent damage, but if it happens repeatedly, then you need to take serious steps to avoid it. Repeated exposure may

Worsen the dryness in your eyes

Increase eye sensitivity

Aggravate existing eye conditions.

How To Prevent Sunscreen From Getting Into Your Eyes

Dr Ruchi Verma explains certain ways to prevent sunscreen from getting into your eyes. These are as follows:

When it comes to safe sunscreen application, you need to avoid applying sunscreen:

Close to the lash line, as it can easily get into your eyes.

On eyelid margins, as sunscreen can get into your eyes easily.

You need to choose:

Mineral-based sunscreens over chemical ones, as the irritation can worsen.

Waterproof sunscreens if your skin type is suited to it.

Wear:

Sun-protective eyewear

Apply sunscreen carefully around the eyes.

Sunscreen is essential for skin protection, but safe application around the eyes is key. Knowing how to respond quickly to sunscreen in the eyes can prevent prolonged irritation and protect eye health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.