Meryl Streep's Low-Impact Swimming Is Better Than Intense Gymming In 60s And 70s; Cardiologist Explains Why

Meryl Streep, The Devil Wears Prada's lead star, spoke to HELLO! Magazine back when she was 67. In the interview, the actress revealed that low-impact swimming was a key part of her workout routine to preserve her physical health in her 60s. Even now at 76, she practices the same low-impact, consistency-based cardio exercise that helps her maintain her body shape and particularly benefits her heart. Her continued fitness and active lifestyle can be attributed to this habit, which offers more benefits for her ageing heart than gruelling gym workouts. And this matters for others, globally, who want to maintain fitness levels without intense gym workouts that their bodies may not be able to bear the brunt of.

Meryl Streep explained in an interview that she tried to swim a mile every single day because of the way it feels. She emphasised health, not aesthetics, as her main motivation behind this healthy practice. Meryl also revealed details about her daily swimming routine in an interview to The Guardian where she said that her aim is for 55 laps, sharing that the pool tends to be where she does a lot of her thinking. Several studies prove that at a certain age, this fitness habit makes much more sense. NDTV spoke to a cardiologist, who explains why low-impact swimming can protect the ageing heart.

Cardiologist Explains: Why Low-Impact Swimming Protects The Ageing Heart

A research report published in the Frontiers journal, along with Dr Varun Bansal, Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, explains, "Low-impact aerobic exercises such as swimming, walking, and cycling strengthen the heart muscle, regulate blood pressure, and reduce cardiac risk without placing undue stress on ageing joints and arteries."

Low-impact swimming, especially when practised by older adults, functions as a low-intensity cardio exercise. The key lies in practising it in the right form, consistently, and in a manner that takes your body's condition into account. There are specific health benefits that low-impact swimming can offer; they range from:

Reducing blood pressure without stressing the heart arteries, which can happen if you force older adults to perform an intense workout session.

Helps improve endothelial function, which means the lining of blood vessels that surrounds the heart.

Maintains cardiovascular endurance safely, as there is no equipment involved, but safety precautions need to be followed to avoid injury.

Dr Varun Bansal cautions that sudden high-intensity workouts may increase the risk of the following:

Risk of arrhythmias, which means the heart can start beating at an abnormal rhythm.

Joint and muscle injuries are common when you move muscles that haven't been used for a while and start putting excess pressure on them, then strain can occur.

Exercise-related cardiac events in older adults can occur as the heart needs to work extra hard to keep up with what the brain is instructing it to do.

Research published in Harvard Health details that exercise enthusiasts need to be extra careful of the way their heart is reacting to their physical activity levels. Moderate- and low-impact exercise offers the most heart benefits, and people need to know that more isn't always better. You need to know your body's limit and set an individualised threshold for healthy exercise practice.

Also Read: Study Identifies Aerobic Exercise As The Most Effective Physical Activity For Knee Osteoarthritis

Swimming vs High-Intensity Gym Workouts After 70

When swimming as an exercise is compared with a high-intensity gym workout after 70, the differences are stark. When seniors practise high-intensity exercises such as gymming, their hearts can struggle to keep up with the standard demand of lifting weights and exercise equipment.

The straightforward approach to swimming daily that involves taking laps around the pool has the following health benefits, especially for those who have been looking for ways to preserve their physical well-being:

Low-impact, joint-friendly exercise, as the ageing joints are supported with the buoyancy of water.

Sustained heart-rate elevation, which doesn't put excess strain on heart functioning but builds endurance long-term.

Lower injury and cardiac event risk, as people with pre-existing medical conditions can swim safely based on their primary care physician's advice.

High adherence over time can bring mental and physical health benefits that can improve overall health markers in the ageing years.

Note: The elderly need to take special precautions while swimming, as the floor is wet and they are prone to slips and falls. Installing a handlebar is mandatory along with an anti-slip mat to make sure your legs can firmly plant themselves on the floor.

High-Intensity Gym Sessions

When high-intensity gym sessions have their own and specific health benefits, the key lies in constant and experienced trainer supervision. The individual's body state, medical conditions, joint health, ability to exercise safely, and heart health status all need to be holistically taken into account when gym sessions are to be conducted.

The results are faster, but the heart can undergo a higher strain level, leading to long-term issues.

Increased injury risk without supervision, as heavy equipment, if it slips, can cause further damage.

Not ideal for everyone over 70, especially if performed without supervision and suddenly after staying sedentary for too long.

Research published in the Health Science Report highlights that when swimming is practised consistently for 12 weeks, it can be as effective as gym workouts for cardiovascular health in older adults.

Also Read: 7 Quick Exercises That Keep You Energised Through The Day

Why Consistency Beats Intensity At 76

People tend to chase aesthetics when it comes to fitness, but research points in a different direction. Low-impact exercise for seniors can preserve their heart health when performed consistently. If you are someone who is confused about which workout is best for your ageing parents, or you yourself are looking for exercises as you age, then swimming is ideal.

When heart health after 70 is concerned, the following ways can help people maintain their heart functioning:

Daily moderate activity improves longevity more than sudden intense workouts such as gymming.

Harvard-reviewed data show most survival benefits occur with moderate exercise, not extremes.

Note: Your primary care physician, who has knowledge of your medical history, can best advise you on a workout plan that can work for you.

Meryl Streep's fitness levels at 76 are a masterclass in how low-impact cardio can benefit people as they age. The practice of swimming a mile daily prioritises heart health, joints, and longevity as a whole. Dr Varun Bansal agrees; he explained that safe consistency serves long-term health benefits over extreme effort in the gym. Her exercise routine reflects what modern heart science recommends for healthy ageing.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.