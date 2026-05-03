Study Identifies Aerobic Exercise As The Most Effective Physical Activity For Knee Osteoarthritis

A new study has found that aerobic exercise may be the most effective way to ease the pain and stiffness of knee osteoarthritis. The review, published in The BMJ, looked at 217 clinical trials, which together included more than 15,000 people with knee osteoarthritis. The researchers wanted to find out which type of physical activity, such as walking, cycling, swimming, strength training, or mind-body exercises, gives the best results for pain, movement, walking ability, and everyday functioning.

Knee osteoarthritis is a common joint problem in which the cartilage that cushions the bones in the knee slowly wears away. This causes pain, swelling, and difficulty in walking. The condition is common in adults over 45, and many people still feel significant discomfort even after treatments. Current guidelines generally recommend exercise, but they often don't clearly say which type is best. This new analysis now provides stronger, evidence-based guidance, showing that aerobic activities like walking, cycling, and swimming consistently can be the most helpful choice for most people with knee osteoarthritis.

Study Overview And Findings

The research team analysed 217 randomised controlled trials carried out between 1990 and 2024. They compared several types of exercise; aerobic, flexibility, strengthening, mind-body (such as yoga or tai chi), neuromotor, and mixed programs, against control groups that did little or no exercise. The main outcomes they measured were pain, physical function, walking (gait) performance, and quality of life, checked at short term (4 weeks), mid-term (12 weeks), and long term (24 weeks).

Across almost all these measures, aerobic exercise ranked as the most effective option. Aerobic activities reduced knee pain in the short and mid-term, and improved physical function both in the short, mid and long-term. They also boosted walking ability and quality of life in the short and mid-term. In contrast, other exercise types, such as strength training or mixed programs, showed more modest or limited benefits. These were recommended mainly as additions to aerobic work rather than as the main treatment.

Why Is Aerobic Exercise Helpful

Aerobic exercises include regular, rhythmic movements such as walking, cycling, swimming, and light jogging. These activities get the heart and lungs working steadily and also improve blood circulation and joint lubrication in the knee. The study suggests that this combination helps reduce inflammation, strengthens the muscles around the knee, and improves balance and coordination, all of which benefit the damaged joint.

Because the knee is weight-bearing, high-impact activities can sometimes worsen pain. That is why activities like gentle walking, cycling on flat terrain, and swimming or water-based exercises are suitable.

How Safe Is Exercise For People With Knee Osteoarthritis?

A major concern for people with knee osteoarthritis is whether exercise might damage the joint further. The new review found that exercise in general is safe. However, the researchers do note some limitations. Many of the comparisons were indirect, and some outcomes lacked long-term follow-up beyond 24 weeks. Also, some of the smaller trials could have influenced early-time results. Despite this, aerobic exercise can be considered for non-drug treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

How To Include This In Daily Life

Based on the findings, experts recommend aerobic exercise "as a first line intervention for knee osteoarthritis management, particularly when the aim is to improve functional capacity and reduce pain." Researchers recommend doing aerobic activity 3-5 times per week for about 30-45 minutes at a comfortable intensity.

Here's a simple plan to start with:

Walking on flat ground or a treadmill, starting with 10-15 minutes and gradually increasing.

Cycling, either on a stationary bike or outdoors, to reduce impact while still exercising the legs.

Swimming or water aerobics, which can be helpful if land-based walking is very painful.

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