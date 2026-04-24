21-Year-Old Dies After Contracting Aggressive Form Of Meningococcal B; What You Should Know About The Fatal Infection

A 21-year-old college student from Perth died after he contracted an aggressive form of Meningococcal B. According to a report in The Advertiser, Alexander Philogene returned to Vienna, Austria, from Porto, Portugal, where he had traveled. He was travelling through Europe while studying abroad in Austria. Renowned South Australian chef Chris Jarmer was Alexander's uncle. Jarmer described his nephew as "a very smart, very funny young boy". He also added, "I just can't fathom how much of a tragedy it is." Jarmer said, "I think it's so important when you're travelling in a foreign country to get yourself checked out with the slightest symptoms of anything."

Alexander collapsed within a few hours after showing the symptoms. His condition deteriorated rapidly and he was rushed to a hospital. However, the doctor pronounced him dead. Alexander was vaccinated against Meningococcal, however, it is not clear if he was protected against all strains. Doctors say that he may have contracted a sub-type of the B-strain which is aggressive and highly transmissible.

What Is Meningococcal B?

Meningitis is a condition which causes inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that meningitis remains a significant global health threat, and it can be caused by several species of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. Neisseria meningitidis, also known as Meningococcal, is a type of bacterial meningitis. There are different strains of Meningococcal, which affects teenagers and young adults. These strains include A, B, C, W, X, Y, and Z. According to the Immunisation Coalition, Meningococcal B, a strain of meningococcal, can be life-threatening if left untreated. Vaccination is your best protection against Meningococcal B.

Symptoms Of Meningococcal B

Meningococcal B disease has a rapid onset of symptoms that need urgent medical care. Early detection can prevent the disease from turning fatal. Here are its signs and symptoms across different age groups.

Common Symptoms

Symptoms may appear 1-10 days after being infected. People who get infected can become extremely unwell quickly, says the Immunisation Coalition. Some of the common symptoms include:

Confusion

Sensitivity to light (photophobia)

Neck Stiffness

Headaches

Irritability

Muscle Aches

Rash of red-purple pin pricks or bruises

Cold hands and feet

Joint Pain

Nausea and vomiting

Fever

In Adults/Teens

Symptoms include cold hands and feet, muscle/joint aches, confusion, rapid breathing, diarrhoea, and exhaustion. Progression may cause drowsiness or seizures.

In Babies/Children

Irritability, poor feeding, floppiness, high-pitched crying, pale skin, and convulsions. Lethargy or seizures can increase the risk.

Preventive Measures For Meningococcal Disease

WHO says that vaccines offer the best protection against common types of bacterial meningitis. Some of the preventive measures for meningococcal disease are:

Vaccination: Get vaccinated with meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) at ages 11-12, with a booster at 16. MenB vaccines are recommended for added protection against serogroup B. Vaccines target common strains (A, C, W, Y, B) and are crucial for preteens, teens, and those with health risks.

Get vaccinated with meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) at ages 11-12, with a booster at 16. MenB vaccines are recommended for added protection against serogroup B. Vaccines target common strains (A, C, W, Y, B) and are crucial for preteens, teens, and those with health risks. Hygiene Practices: Wash hands frequently with soap, especially after bathroom use or before eating. Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. Do not share drinks, food, utensils, lipsticks, or cigarettes, and cover coughs/sneezes. These habits limit bacterial spread via respiratory droplets.

Wash hands frequently with soap, especially after bathroom use or before eating. Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. Do not share drinks, food, utensils, lipsticks, or cigarettes, and cover coughs/sneezes. These habits limit bacterial spread via respiratory droplets. Contact Management: Close contacts of cases (household, intimate, or prolonged exposure) need antibiotics, ideally within 24 hours. Monitor for symptoms like fever, rash, or stiff neck, and seek medical attention immediately.

Close contacts of cases (household, intimate, or prolonged exposure) need antibiotics, ideally within 24 hours. Monitor for symptoms like fever, rash, or stiff neck, and seek medical attention immediately. Lifestyle Tips: Avoid crowded settings during outbreaks, maintain rest, and stay home if sick. No vaccine covers all strains. Infants, adolescents, and immunocompromised individuals are most vulnerable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.