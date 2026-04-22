A Fever That Seems Mild At First: How Dengue Symptoms Can Suddenly Worsen

Fever is often seen as a routine seasonal illness, especially during the monsoon months. In many cases, it is managed at home with rest and fluids, as it is commonly linked to viral infections that resolve on their own. However, certain infections follow a different course. Dengue is one such illness where symptoms may appear mild in the beginning but can progress rapidly into a serious condition if not recognised and monitored in time.

Dengue infection usually begins with nonspecific symptoms. These may include low to moderate fever, body ache, headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, fatigue, and backache. At this stage, the presentation overlaps with common viral fevers, making it difficult to distinguish without medical evaluation. As a result, the illness is often underestimated, and individuals may continue daily activities without adequate rest or monitoring.

A key feature that sets dengue apart is its progression pattern. The illness tends to move into a critical phase between the third and fifth day. This phase often coincides with a reduction in fever, which can give a false sense of recovery. Instead of improvement, this is the period when complications are more likely to develop.

During the critical phase, certain warning signs may appear. These indicate that the infection is affecting the body more severely and requires immediate attention. Common warning signs include:

Severe abdominal pain

Persistent vomiting

Bleeding from gums or nose

Increased weakness or fatigue

Restlessness or unusual drowsiness

Sudden drop in platelet count

The underlying reason for this deterioration lies in changes within the blood vessels. Dengue can increase the permeability of blood vessels, leading to leakage of plasma. This process reduces the effective circulating blood volume and can result in shock if not managed promptly. In more severe cases, it may lead to organ dysfunction and a condition referred to as dengue haemorrhagic fever.

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The risk associated with dengue is not limited to the infection itself but also to delayed recognition. A mild fever in the early stage may not raise concern, but the transition to a severe phase can be sudden. This makes early monitoring an essential part of care.

Regular blood investigations play a central role in identifying progression. Monitoring platelet count and haematocrit levels helps in assessing the severity of the illness. A falling platelet count along with rising haematocrit may indicate plasma leakage, which requires close medical supervision.

Hydration is another important factor in managing dengue. Adequate fluid intake supports circulation and helps in reducing the risk of complications. Fluids such as water, oral rehydration solutions, and coconut water are commonly advised. Maintaining fluid balance becomes particularly important during the critical phase.

Medication use also requires caution. Certain pain-relieving drugs can increase the risk of bleeding and are generally avoided in suspected dengue cases. Paracetamol is considered a safer option for managing fever, provided it is taken in appropriate doses. Any medication should ideally be guided by a medical professional.

Dengue carries both risks and points of control. While it can lead to serious complications if ignored, timely intervention can significantly improve outcomes. Early diagnosis, careful monitoring, and supportive care are effective in preventing progression to severe disease.

Prevention remains a key aspect in reducing the burden of dengue. The infection is transmitted through mosquito bites, making vector control essential. Simple measures can lower the risk considerably:

Elimination of stagnant water in and around living spaces

Use of mosquito repellents

Wearing clothing that covers arms and legs

Use of screens or nets to limit exposure

The importance of awareness becomes evident during dengue season. A fever that appears mild should not be dismissed without observation. The absence of severe symptoms in the initial stage does not rule out the possibility of progression.

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Dengue illustrates how an illness can remain silent in its early phase yet become aggressive later. Recognising this pattern allows timely medical attention and reduces the likelihood of complications. With appropriate care, most individuals recover well, but the window for intervention is often narrow.

Understanding the warning signs, ensuring regular monitoring, and maintaining hydration are practical steps that can make a significant difference. Infections that begin with common symptoms require careful attention during seasonal outbreaks, particularly when the risk of dengue is high.

A measured and informed approach towards fever during this period can prevent avoidable complications. Early recognition and prompt care continue to remain the most effective safeguards against severe outcomes.

(By Dr. Hatinder Jeet Singh Sethi, Additional Director Internal Medicine, Fortis Manesar)

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