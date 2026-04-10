Dengue vs Malaria: Ludhiana Reports Both, Do You Know Which Symptoms To Watch Out For?

The Ludhiana administration is on high alert as two cases of malaria and one case of dengue have been reported. The Ludhiana health department is trying to control the vector-borne diseases, having detected potential larvae of the disease-causing mosquito at two locations. The diseases generally occur in cluster outbreaks, where last year's case load recorded in Ludhiana stood at 128 malaria cases and saw about a 15% increase in dengue cases. This is why the need for proactive measures should be taken, as both mosquito-borne diseases exhibit the same symptoms, which can often lead to a delay in seeking the right diagnosis.

Why Dengue And Malaria Are Rising Together In Ludhiana

Dengue and malaria are rising together in Ludhiana as the seasonal conditions are favourable for mosquito breeding. As per the research published in the Climate Crisis, Social Responses and Sustainability journal, mosquito-borne diseases tend to occur at a rapid pace when the season is warm and humid. Along with this, urban waterlogging issues due to sudden rains or water accumulation tend to make the seasonal conditions favourable for mosquito breeding.

The mosquitoes that cause dengue and malaria are known as 'Aedes' and 'Anopheles', respectively. Each of them can only be identified via microscopic examination, and they tend to cause symptoms in the host body that need to be diagnosed correctly to ensure control over a large-scale outbreak.

Also Read: India Close To Dengue Vaccine: All About The Phase 3 Trials And More

Dengue vs. Malaria: Why Telling Them Apart Matters

The mosquito-borne diseases are caused when a mosquito bites the host, but the causative agent that results in the disease is different. Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites, while dengue is caused by a virus. When it comes to the symptoms of each, they can be as follows:

Malaria symptoms include fever, chills, and flu-like illness, and its severity depends on when the mosquito bites you and how fast it takes hold in your body.

Dengue symptoms often include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, and joint and muscle pain.

The similarity in each of its symptoms can result in the wrong treatment being dispensed if the blood test doesn't correctly identify the cause of the exhibited symptoms.

The possibility of wrong treatment being given to patients can increase the risk of complications that can lengthen the patient's recovery time and lead to worsening patient outcomes.

In the case of dengue, the blood platelet count can drop to dangerously low levels, which can worsen the patient's health rapidly. Malaria tends to occur due to parasites that enter the host body and cause an infection.

Note: You need to get the proper blood work done and get the right diagnosis to get the required treatment.

Also Read: Can Antibodies From Camels Help Develop Dengue Vaccines? Researchers From Mohali Reveal

Dengue Symptoms: What To Watch Out For

The rising caseload of dengue makes it imperative for people to be aware of the symptoms so that they can seek timely medical help. These symptoms can be:

Sudden high fever that reaches 104 degrees Fahrenheit or 40 degrees Celsius.

Severe headache and eye pain that is happening persistently.

Joint, muscle, and bone pain that is referred to as "breakbone fever" is common in the host body.

Nausea, vomiting, and rashes can occur, which signal prompt medical intervention.

Bleeding signs (warning symptoms) can happen in severe cases; it is essential that timely medical help is sought.

A platelet drop and fatigue are possible, as dengue causes a sudden dip in blood platelet levels and can cause fatigue as a result.

Malaria Symptoms: How It Feels Different

Malaria is caused by a mosquito that causes a parasitic infection, which can cause the following symptoms, as per the Centre for Disease Control (CDC):

Cyclical fever with chills and sweating can take a toll on normal functioning.

A headache and muscle pain are possible, as dengue tends to attack the nervous system and be debilitating to deal with.

Nausea and vomiting are possible as the body is under constant attack from the dengue fever, which is the primary symptom of the disease.

Anaemia and weakness have the body going into overdrive while trying to fight the disease, and iron levels deplete as a result.

An enlarged spleen in severe dengue cases is possible, as dengue can cause depletion of blood coagulation factors and platelets.

Also Read: India Set To Get Dengue Vaccine Qdenga Soon: Doctors Explain What To Expect

Dengue and malaria causing mosquito that can lead to symptoms

Photo Credit: Freepik

Dengue vs. Malaria Symptoms

As the above symptoms of each of the diseases have been discussed, the point of difference is the following:

A fever pattern wherein, in dengue, it is initially high-grade, then it plateaus, and then spikes up again. While for malaria, the fever pattern is a high fever that arises as soon as the parasitic infection takes hold of the body.

Pain severity is severe in dengue, while for malaria, the pain level varies as the species of the parasite and the immune system status can affect it.

Platelet counts in dengue can reach below 150,000 per microlitre, which is low and can even plummet to 50,000. Hence, constant medical monitoring is needed along with blood work. While in malaria, the blood platelet count is lower-than-normal.

Rash presence is possible in malaria; although it is not caused directly, it can occur as a result of medications, secondary infections, or low blood platelet count. Rashes in dengue generally occur within three to four days of the mosquito bite.

The response to medication for dengue is supportive, while for malaria, it is a direct source of killing the parasites that are causing the infection.

When To See A Doctor Immediately

The symptoms of each of these serious diseases are reason to be extra cautious, and you need to know exactly when to see a doctor:

With fever lasting more than 2 days and visible mosquito bites, the need to seek medical professional help is necessary.

Bleeding, breathlessness, or confusion needs to be taken seriously and treated after a blood test.

Persistent vomiting is a symptom of each of these diseases and needs to be paid attention to.

Severe weakness or dehydration is a telltale sign to seek timely medical treatment after a blood test.

Children, the elderly, and pregnant women are at higher risk and should be extra careful with their exposure and take the necessary steps to be vigilant.

How Dengue And Malaria Are Diagnosed

The diagnosis of dengue and malaria can only be made by a medical professional after the proper blood work. Here are the ways through which it can be diagnosed:

Blood tests, which can indicate the presence of infection or signal a low platelet count.

Rapid diagnostic kits are needed for accurate diagnosis.

Note: Do not self-medicate, as you can worsen your current health state.

Can You Have Dengue And Malaria Together?

There are ways to have both diseases, as both avenues of mosquitoes can bite you, but you need to know how their symptoms occur so that you can be careful and stop their progression at the right time. In this case:

Accurate testing is needed to determine which disease has taken hold of the host body.

Increased complication risk is possible if both diseases take hold of your body at the same time.

How To Protect Yourself And Your Family

There are ways to protect yourself and your family, as well as make sure your community remains safe. Here is what you need to do to protect yourself:

Prevent stagnant water, as it can become a mosquito breeding ground.

Use nets, repellents, and full-sleeve clothing to avoid mosquitoes biting you.

The disease-causing mosquito tends to be present in mornings and evenings at a higher rate than the rest of the day due to favourable climate conditions.

Community-level prevention steps are needed every day to make sure the environment is safe for everyday use.

What Ludhiana Residents Should Remember

Whenever there is a record of cases, be it dengue or malaria, the residents of the infected area need to:

Do not ignore fever, as it could be the primary symptom of the disease.

Avoid painkillers without medical advice (especially NSAIDs), as they can worsen the body's ability to fight the infection.

Early testing can save lives and control the outbreak before it spreads to dangerous levels and affects a large population.

Dengue and malaria may look alike, but are treated very differently, as they need personalised treatment. Awareness, early detection, and prevention are key to tackling the caseload. You need to stay alert during peak mosquito season.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.