When The Body Attacks Its Own Joints: Autoimmune Arthritis Explained

Autoimmune diseases are among the most misunderstood chronic illnesses globally, often developing silently before symptoms become severe enough to affect daily life. On World Autoimmune Arthritis Day, experts are urging greater awareness about autoimmune arthritis and related inflammatory conditions that occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own joints and tissues instead of protecting them.

These diseases can affect people of all ages, but women, particularly during their reproductive years, are disproportionately impacted. According to global estimates, autoimmune diseases affect nearly 5-10% of the population worldwide, with conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis becoming increasingly common.

"Autoimmunity occurs when the body's immune system, which normally protects us from infections, mistakenly attacks its own tissues and organs," said Dr. Bimlesh Dhar Pandey, Director, Rheumatology, Fortis Hospital Noida. Experts say delayed diagnosis remains one of the biggest challenges because symptoms such as fatigue, joint pain and fever are often ignored or mistaken for routine health problems. However, advances in rheumatology and biologic therapies have dramatically improved outcomes in recent years.

What Is Autoimmune Arthritis?

Autoimmune arthritis refers to a group of inflammatory diseases in which the immune system attacks healthy joints, leading to chronic pain, swelling, stiffness and, in severe cases, irreversible joint damage. Unlike osteoarthritis, which develops mainly due to age-related wear and tear, autoimmune arthritis is caused by immune system dysfunction.

More than 80 autoimmune diseases have been identified globally. Some of the most common autoimmune rheumatic conditions include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, ankylosing spondylitis, vasculitis and psoriatic arthritis.

"In autoimmune disorders, the immune system loses its ability to recognise 'self', leading to chronic inflammation and organ damage," Dr. Pandey explained.

Autoimmune diseases can affect nearly every organ system in the body, including the joints, skin, kidneys, lungs, nerves, blood vessels and glands. According to the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS), rheumatoid arthritis alone affects millions worldwide and can significantly reduce mobility and quality of life if untreated.

Also Read: Rheumatoid Arthritis vs Osteoarthritis: Joint Pain Causes Can Differ And So Should Treatment, Say Doctors

What Causes The Immune System To Attack The Body?

The exact cause of autoimmune diseases remains unclear, but experts believe both genetic and environmental factors contribute to their development. "Genetic predisposition and environmental triggers such as infections, smoking, stress, pollution, obesity, poor sleep and unhealthy lifestyle are believed to contribute," said Dr. Pandey.

Research published by the US National Library of Medicine suggests that smoking is one of the strongest known environmental risk factors for rheumatoid arthritis, particularly among genetically susceptible individuals.

Hormonal influences may also partly explain why autoimmune diseases are more common in women. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), several autoimmune disorders disproportionately affect females, especially during childbearing years.

Environmental pollutants, chronic stress, poor sleep quality and sedentary lifestyles are increasingly being studied for their role in immune dysregulation and chronic inflammation.

Symptoms That Should Not Be Ignored

One of the major reasons autoimmune arthritis often goes undiagnosed is that symptoms can appear gradually and vary from person to person.

Common warning signs include:

Persistent joint pain or stiffness

Swelling in joints

Morning stiffness lasting more than 30 minutes

Extreme fatigue

Fever without infection

Skin rashes

Hair loss

Dry eyes or dry mouth

Muscle weakness

Reduced mobility

"Such symptoms should prompt consultation with a rheumatologist, a specialist trained to diagnose and manage autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," Dr. Pandey advised. Early diagnosis is critical because untreated inflammation can permanently damage joints and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, lung complications and disability.

The American College of Rheumatology notes that rheumatoid arthritis is also associated with higher rates of osteoporosis, heart disease and mental health disorders such as depression.

Can Autoimmune Arthritis Be Prevented?

Experts say there is currently no guaranteed way to prevent autoimmune diseases entirely. However, healthy lifestyle habits may help lower risk and support immune balance. "Healthy habits such as regular exercise, balanced diet, avoiding smoking, stress control, adequate sleep and maintaining healthy weight may reduce risk and support immune balance," said Dr. Pandey.

Anti-inflammatory diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fatty fish and omega-3 fatty acids may also support overall immune health. Physical activity and physiotherapy are equally important in preserving joint flexibility and muscle strength.

Also Read: The Ghost Condition: What It's Actually Like To Have Invisible Arthritis

How Modern Treatments Are Changing Outcomes

Treatment for autoimmune arthritis has improved significantly over the past two decades. Patients today have access to disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologic therapies, targeted immune treatments, physiotherapy and rehabilitation programmes that can slow disease progression and improve quality of life.

"Once diagnosed, patients require long-term care including medicines, lifestyle modification, physiotherapy, regular blood tests and periodic follow-up to monitor disease activity and prevent complications," Dr. Pandey said. He added that modern treatment approaches now allow many patients to continue leading active and productive lives despite chronic illness. Experts stress that timely intervention remains crucial because early treatment can help prevent irreversible joint deformities and disability.

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day serves as an important reminder that chronic joint pain and fatigue should never be ignored. Autoimmune arthritis is not simply a disease of ageing joints, it is a complex immune disorder that can affect multiple organs and significantly impact long-term health.

With growing awareness, early diagnosis and advances in treatment, patients today have better chances of controlling disease activity and preserving mobility. Doctors say recognising symptoms early and seeking timely rheumatology care can make the difference between lifelong disability and a healthy, independent life.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.